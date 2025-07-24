K4connect And Zinnia Partner To Enhance Resident Engagement Through Research-Driven Wellness Content

K4Connect partners with Zinnia to bring calming video content for residents with Alzheimer's and related dementias, all in the K4TV and Plus App experience.

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- K4Connect , a leading provider of enterprise technologies for senior living, partners with Zinnia , a purpose-driven, research-based content gateway designed to create moments of joy and connection for those living with Alzheimer's and related Dementias'. The partnership will be powered by K4Connect K4TV , released earlier this year.

“At K4Connect, we designed K4TV to be more than just a streaming platform, it's a purposeful tool to enrich the lives of residents and support the staff and family who care for them. Partnering with Zinnia aligns perfectly with that vision. Their research-driven, dementia-friendly content brings comfort, engagement, and moments of joy to residents, while also giving caregivers a valuable resource to foster connection and ease daily routines. This collaboration is a meaningful step forward in delivering thoughtful, tech-enabled care in senior living communities,” said Jonathan Gould, Co-Founder and CTO of K4Connect.

K4TV, released in April 2025, was developed to create an efficient all-in-one engagement hub for residents of senior living communities. It can transform any TV into a gateway of tailor-made content, including integrations like Zinnia.

“At Zinnia, our mission has always been to create therapeutic, dementia-friendly content that brings moments of calm, purpose, and connection into the lives of older adults and their caregivers,” said Bill Uniowski, CEO and co-founder of Zinnia.“Partnering with K4Connect, and integrating via K4TV, is a natural extension of our vision. K4TV places our research-driven, slow‐paced programming directly into senior living living rooms through a platform designed for ease of use, safety, and engagement. Together, we're empowering communities to deliver meaningful content where it matters most.”

How Senior Living Communities Use K4TV & Zinnia to Enrich Resident Life

Senior living communities can seamlessly incorporate K4TV + Zinnia into daily routines to boost engagement, ease care delivery, and reinforce community wellness:

Unified infotainment meets dementia‐friendly content

Teams can integrate Zinnia's slow‐paced, therapeutic video library directly into K4TV's hospitality‐style, FusionOS‐powered interface, giving residents easy access to nature walks, sing‐alongs, hydration prompts, and more alongside daily menus, announcements, and livestreamed events.

Automated programming saves staff time

By scheduling Zinnia content for key moments, like pre‐meal calm, afternoon relaxation, or bedtime wind‐downs, staff can reduce manual programming, freeing time for personalized care while residents enjoy a consistent, soothing media experience.

Mood‐boosting content that enhances community connection

Playing Zinnia videos in lounges or individual rooms can stimulate conversation (“Look at that waterfall!”), ease transitions during daily routines, and foster emotional connections, with benefits especially pronounced for those with memory concerns.

Scalable wellness integration

Apartment‐wide or community‐broad broadcasts via K4TV can reinforce research‐backed wellness cues, like hydration reminders, bedtime routines, or mindfulness sessions, with gentle visuals that support both individual and group routines.

--

About K4Connect

K4Connect is a mission-driven AgeTech company that integrates enterprise technologies to serve older adults and the staff who support them. With its FusionOS integration and data platform and the K4Community suite of solutions, K4Connect helps senior living communities improve operations, increase staff efficiency, and enrich the lives of residents through smarter technologies.

About Zinnia

Zinnia is a video platform designed for people living with mid- to late-stage memory loss or dementia, helping them stay connected, engaged, and oriented throughout the day. Rooted in the belief that individuals can continue to flourish despite cognitive challenges, Zinnia's mission is to create artistic, research-backed video experiences that enhance quality of life, reinforce identity, and foster meaningful connections between individuals and their care partners. The content is visually soothing, slow paced, and free of plot or dialogue, making it easy to follow and emotionally calming. By supporting daily routines, reducing disorientation and anxiety, and encouraging shared moments of joy, Zinnia serves as a powerful tool for caregivers in both home and long-term care settings.

Rebecca Cook

K4Connect

+1 919-297-2921

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.