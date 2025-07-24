Stalin Diagnosed With Heart Rate Variation, Continues To Govern From Hospital Room
A statement, issued by the hospital, said that the Chief Minister underwent a therapeutic procedure in the morning to address the condition and is currently in stable health.
According to the statement signed by Dr Anil B.G., Director of Medical Services at Apollo Hospitals, the diagnostic angiogram performed on the Chief Minister revealed no abnormalities. The procedure was undertaken under the supervision of a medical expert committee led by senior interventional cardiologist Dr. G. Sengottuvelu.
Despite being hospitalised, Stalin has continued to discharge his administrative responsibilities from the hospital. He interacted with Chief Secretary Muruganandam and reviewed ongoing government programmes, including the flagship '#WithYou_Stalin' public grievance redressal camps being held across the state.
Sources said that the Chief Minister signed several important files and issued instructions to district Collectors and officials via video conference.
Hospital authorities have said that Stalin is expected to make a full recovery and return to his normal routine within two days.
The medical team noted that the early detection of the issue and prompt intervention helped prevent any serious complications. The 72-year-old Chief Minister, who had earlier reported uneasiness and giddiness, was admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, on Monday morning. His hospitalisation prompted concern among political leaders and the general public, but updates from the hospital and his own messages have since allayed fears.
