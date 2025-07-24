Fresh PIL In SC To Bring Political Parties Under Anti-Sexual Harassment Law

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) A fresh public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking the inclusion of political parties under the anti-sexual harassment law.

In December last year, the apex court had disposed of a similar plea but had asked the PIL litigant to approach the Election Commission of India (ECI), as it is the competent authority to prevail upon recognised political parties to create an in-house mechanism to deal with complaints of sexual harassment.

"In case the petitioner's grievance is not effectively addressed, she shall be at liberty to approach the judicial forum in accordance with the law," the apex court had ordered.

As per the latest plea, the petitioner sent a representation to the ECI in March this year, and till date, no response has been received from the poll body.

The PIL sought a declaration that political parties are bound to follow the procedure for protection of women in the workplace under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, popularly known as the 'PoSH Act'.

It prayed the apex court to expand the scope of the POSH Act to include political party workers, ensure that political parties are held accountable for providing a safe work environment and protect individuals who work with political parties from sexual harassment.

"Political parties, as significant players in India's democracy, should prioritise creating a safe and respectful environment for all members, aligning with the POSH Act's objectives,” stated the plea.

Further, it claimed that a lack of transparency, inadequate structures, and inconsistent implementation of Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) perpetuate a culture that fails to prioritise women's safety and empowerment.

Apart from the Union government and the ECI, the PIL impleaded the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Communist Party of India-Marxist, the Communist Party of India, the Trinamool Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party, the National People's Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party, and the Aam Aadmi Party, in the memo of parties.