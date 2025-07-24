Pvolve Inks Four New Franchise Deals To Boost Expansion

Functional Fitness Brand to Open Six Studios Across U.S. Markets Amid Rising Demand for Smarter

NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pvolve , the clinically-backed functional fitness franchise that strengthens, stabilizes, and mobilizes your body, continues to build on its national growth trajectory with the signing of four new franchise agreements. The latest expansion will introduce six studios across Highlands Ranch, Colorado; Atlanta North Perimeter, Georgia; Granger, Indiana; and Richmond, Virginia, further strengthening the brand's presence in key U.S. markets.

Each new studio will be independently owned and operated by passionate entrepreneurs who are aligned with Pvolve's mission to deliver a smarter, more sustainable approach to fitness. The newly signed franchisees bring diverse professional backgrounds and a shared belief in the power of movement to transform lives:

Highlands Ranch, Colo.: Adrianne Rodriguez, a former medical social worker with nearly 20 years of acute care experience, witnessed firsthand the profound impact of chronic illness and preventable conditions on individuals and families. She is bringing Pvolve to Highlands Ranch, eager to provide her community with a sustainable way to move, feel better and live longer, healthier lives.

Atlanta North Perimeter, Ga.: Amber Jackson, with a background in marketing, publicity and corporate operations, expands her successful Pvolve presence with a second studio. As a driven entrepreneur and single mother, she's focused on building a business that supports her own balance while inspiring others to thrive, both physically and personally.

Granger, Ind.: Lynn Haberland, vice president and COO of Michiana Neurologic Medicine, brings clinical operations expertise and a passion for wellness. Drawn to Pvolve's alignment with functional medicine, she aims to introduce a fitness method that supports sustainable health and movement.

Richmond, Va.: Vikas Kapila, a seasoned franchise veteran and management consultant with experience owning consulting and StretchLab franchises, signed a three-unit agreement. Motivated by helping community members invest in themselves, Kapila was attracted to Pvolve's integrated approach to fitness and wellness.

"As we grow, we're inspired by the caliber of franchise partners joining our system – leaders who bring strong business experience and are deeply connected to our brand's mission and values," said Julie Cartwright, President of Pvolve. "This next wave of growth reflects our commitment to meeting consumers where they are with a method that truly supports the body in motion through strength, stability and mobility."

This expansion builds on Pvolve's most recent partnership with longevity-focused Tally Health , enhancing brand visibility, franchise development and member engagement, which are essential pillars for long-term success. Supported by a robust omnichannel model that integrates in-studio classes, digital streaming and proprietary equipment, Pvolve's franchise partners are uniquely positioned to serve today's wellness-focused consumers amid rising national demand.

Franchise opportunities remain available in priority markets across the U.S., including Texas, Florida and North Carolina. Pvolve is actively seeking both single-unit and multi-unit operators who are mission-driven, community-focused and passionate about health and movement.

About Pvolve

Pvolve is a workout method that redefines fitness with a method built on the principles of strength, mobility, and stability. As the first and only clinically-proven brand in the space, Pvolve continuously sets new standards for women's health in fitness, ensuring results you can see and feel for today and for the long haul. After being introduced to functional fitness in 2017, founder Rachel Katzman was determined to help others experience an approach that respects the body's holistic needs while making you look and feel great. The Pvolve Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of doctors, as well as highly credentialed trainers, to offer effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. In June 2023, world-renowned actress, producer, and director, Jennifer Aniston , officially partnered with Pvolve after falling in love with the method as a member, and referring to it as "transformational." Through its hybrid fitness model, Pvolve can be experienced through a streaming membership that offers over 1,500 on-demand classes, a two-way, live virtual studio, and targeted series, all available via the web and mobile apps. Additionally, Pvolve has 25 physical studio locations across the US and Canada, with more than 50 studios in development. For more information, please visit , / .

