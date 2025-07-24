ACNB Corporation Reports 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results
|ACNB Corporation Financial Highlights Selected Financial Data by Respective Quarter End (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|BALANCE SHEET DATA
|Total Assets
|$
|3,259,528
|$
|3,270,041
|$
|2,394,830
|$
|2,420,914
|$
|2,457,753
|Investment securities
|520,758
|521,306
|459,472
|483,604
|483,868
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|2,341,816
|2,322,209
|1,682,910
|1,677,112
|1,679,600
|Allowance for credit losses
|(24,353
|)
|(24,646
|)
|(17,280
|)
|(17,214
|)
|(17,162
|)
|Deposits
|2,524,541
|2,540,009
|1,792,501
|1,791,317
|1,838,588
|Allowance for unfunded commitments
|1,529
|1,883
|1,394
|1,349
|1,310
|Borrowings
|298,395
|299,531
|271,159
|293,091
|304,286
|Stockholders' equity
|395,151
|386,883
|303,273
|306,755
|289,331
|INCOME STATEMENT DATA
|Interest and dividend income
|$
|41,576
|$
|36,290
|$
|27,381
|$
|27,241
|$
|26,869
|Interest expense
|10,564
|9,200
|6,269
|6,299
|5,905
|Net interest income
|31,012
|27,090
|21,112
|20,942
|20,964
|(Reversal of) provision for credit losses
|(228
|)
|5,968
|249
|81
|(2,990
|)
|(Reversal of) provision for unfunded commitments
|(354
|)
|(480
|)
|44
|40
|(259
|)
|Net interest income after (reversal of) provisions for credit losses and unfunded commitments
|31,594
|21,602
|20,819
|20,821
|24,213
|Noninterest income
|8,682
|7,184
|5,803
|6,833
|6,427
|Noninterest expenses
|25,366
|29,335
|18,388
|18,244
|16,391
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|14,910
|(549
|)
|8,234
|9,410
|14,249
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|3,262
|(277
|)
|1,639
|2,206
|2,970
|Net income (loss)
|$
|11,648
|$
|(272
|)
|$
|6,595
|$
|7,204
|$
|11,279
|PROFITABILITY RATIOS
|Total loans, net of unearned income to deposits
|92.76
|%
|91.43
|%
|93.89
|%
|93.62
|%
|91.35
|%
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.43
|(0.04
|)
|1.08
|1.17
|1.86
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|11.96
|(0.31
|)
|8.57
|9.63
|16.12
|Efficiency ratio1
|56.21
|60.13
|63.83
|60.56
|58.61
|FTE Net interest margin
|4.21
|4.07
|3.81
|3.77
|3.82
|Yield on average earning assets
|5.64
|5.45
|4.93
|4.90
|4.89
|Yield on investment securities
|2.95
|2.91
|2.58
|2.59
|2.65
|Yield on total loans
|6.29
|6.08
|5.61
|5.56
|5.53
|Cost of funds
|1.50
|1.45
|1.19
|1.19
|1.12
|PER SHARE DATA
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|1.11
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.84
|$
|1.32
|Cash dividends paid per share
|0.34
|0.32
|0.32
|0.32
|0.32
|Tangible book value per share1
|29.30
|28.23
|29.51
|29.90
|27.82
|CAPITAL RATIOS 2
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|10.97
|%
|11.81
|%
|12.52
|%
|12.46
|%
|12.25
|%
|Common equity tier 1 ratio
|13.96
|13.65
|16.27
|16.07
|15.78
|Tier 1 risk based capital ratio
|14.17
|13.86
|16.56
|16.36
|16.07
|Total risk based capital ratio
|15.75
|15.45
|18.36
|18.15
|17.86
|CREDIT QUALITY
|Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized)
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.00
|%
|Total non-performing loans to total loans, net of unearned income3
|0.43
|0.43
|0.40
|0.39
|0.19
|Total non-performing assets to total assets4
|0.31
|0.32
|0.30
|0.29
|0.14
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans, net of unearned income
|1.04
|1.06
|1.03
|1.03
|1.02
_______________
1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation on the page titled“Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this document.
2 Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2025 are preliminary.
3 Non-performing Loans consists of loans on nonaccrual status and loans greater than 90 days past due and still accruing interest.
4 Non-performing Assets consists of Non-performing Loans and Foreclosed assets held for resale.
| Consolidated Statements of Condition
(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|32,834
|$
|23,422
|$
|26,681
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|70,275
|100,141
|59,593
|Total Cash and Cash Equivalents
|103,109
|123,563
|86,274
|Equity securities with readily determinable fair values
|936
|933
|919
|Investment securities available for sale, at estimated fair value
|455,317
|455,819
|418,364
|Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $56,420, $56,219 and $57,026)
|64,505
|64,554
|64,585
|Loans held for sale
|16,455
|21,413
|1,801
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|2,341,816
|2,322,209
|1,679,600
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
|(24,353
|)
|(24,646
|)
|(17,162
|)
|Loans, net
|2,317,463
|2,297,563
|1,662,438
|Premises and equipment, net
|31,581
|32,398
|25,760
|Right of use asset
|4,657
|5,440
|2,278
|Restricted investment in bank stocks
|13,533
|13,560
|11,853
|Investment in bank-owned life insurance
|96,104
|98,814
|80,841
|Investments in low-income housing partnerships
|814
|846
|940
|Goodwill
|64,449
|64,449
|44,185
|Intangible assets, net
|24,694
|25,835
|8,446
|Foreclosed assets held for resale
|32
|438
|406
|Other assets
|65,879
|64,416
|48,663
|Total Assets
|$
|3,259,528
|$
|3,270,041
|$
|2,457,753
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|568,301
|$
|562,700
|$
|479,726
|Interest-bearing
|1,956,240
|1,977,309
|1,358,862
|Total Deposits
|2,524,541
|2,540,009
|1,838,588
|Short-term borrowings
|43,041
|44,188
|48,974
|Long-term borrowings
|255,354
|255,343
|255,312
|Lease liability
|4,946
|5,790
|2,278
|Allowance for unfunded commitments
|1,529
|1,883
|1,310
|Other liabilities
|34,966
|35,945
|21,960
|Total Liabilities
|2,864,377
|2,883,158
|2,168,422
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Preferred Stock, $2.50 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024
|-
|-
|-
|Common stock, $2.50 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 11,017,121, 11,011,051, and 8,934,495 shares issued; 10,478,149, 10,543,671, and 8,545,629 shares outstanding at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively
|27,539
|27,521
|22,330
|Treasury stock, at cost; 538,972, 467,380, and 388,866 at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively
|(17,167
|)
|(14,309
|)
|(11,101
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|178,553
|178,011
|98,230
|Retained earnings
|239,077
|230,978
|226,271
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(32,851
|)
|(35,318
|)
|(46,399
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|395,151
|386,883
|289,331
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|3,259,528
|$
|3,270,041
|$
|2,457,753
| Consolidated Income Statements
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|Loans, including fees
|Taxable
|$
|36,555
|$
|22,675
|$
|68,231
|$
|44,145
|Tax-exempt
|317
|313
|609
|632
|Investment securities:
|Taxable
|3,283
|2,665
|6,185
|5,576
|Tax-exempt
|283
|284
|571
|568
|Dividends
|307
|248
|647
|488
|Other
|831
|684
|1,623
|1,434
|Total Interest and Dividend Income
|41,576
|26,869
|77,866
|52,843
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|7,284
|2,643
|13,280
|4,803
|Short-term borrowings
|341
|304
|635
|643
|Long-term borrowings
|2,939
|2,958
|5,849
|5,840
|Total Interest Expense
|10,564
|5,905
|19,764
|11,286
|Net Interest Income
|31,012
|20,964
|58,102
|41,557
|(Reversal of) provision for credit losses
|(228
|)
|(2,990
|)
|5,740
|(2,767
|)
|(Reversal of) provision for unfunded commitments
|(354
|)
|(259
|)
|(834
|)
|(410
|)
|Net Interest Income after (Reversal of) Provisions for Credit Losses and Unfunded Commitments
|31,594
|24,213
|53,196
|44,734
|NONINTEREST INCOME
|Insurance commissions
|2,908
|2,747
|5,055
|4,862
|Service charges on deposits
|1,179
|1,021
|2,273
|2,012
|Wealth management
|1,090
|1,069
|2,150
|2,031
|Gain from mortgage loans held for sale
|1,575
|34
|2,430
|82
|ATM debit card charges
|905
|841
|1,736
|1,660
|Earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance
|627
|493
|1,207
|970
|Gain on life insurance proceeds
|31
|-
|285
|-
|Net gains on sales or calls of investment securities
|22
|-
|22
|69
|Net gains (losses) on equity securities
|3
|1
|17
|(9
|)
|Other
|342
|221
|691
|417
|Total Noninterest Income
|8,682
|6,427
|15,866
|12,094
|NONINTEREST EXPENSES
|Salaries and employee benefits
|13,693
|10,426
|26,554
|21,594
|Equipment
|2,539
|1,570
|4,819
|3,299
|Net occupancy
|1,277
|991
|2,719
|2,121
|Professional services
|743
|529
|1,320
|1,145
|FDIC and regulatory
|435
|348
|836
|723
|Other tax
|220
|356
|747
|726
|Intangible assets amortization
|1,141
|315
|1,998
|636
|Merger-related
|1,943
|23
|9,974
|23
|Other
|3,375
|1,833
|5,734
|3,786
|Total Noninterest Expenses
|25,366
|16,391
|54,701
|34,053
|Income Before Income Taxes
|14,910
|14,249
|14,361
|22,775
|Income tax expense
|3,262
|2,970
|2,985
|4,728
|Net Income
|$
|11,648
|$
|11,279
|$
|11,376
|$
|18,047
|PER SHARE DATA
|Basic earnings
|$
|1.11
|$
|1.32
|$
|1.12
|$
|2.12
|Diluted earnings
|$
|1.11
|$
|1.32
|$
|1.12
|$
|2.12
|Weighted average shares basic
|10,451,469
|8,502,268
|10,130,666
|8,497,686
|Weighted average shares diluted
|10,487,519
|8,540,706
|10,157,331
|8,526,177
|Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates
| Three months ended
June 30, 2025
| Three months ended
March 31, 2025
| Three months ended
December 31, 2024
| Three months ended
September 30, 2024
| Three months ended
June 30, 2024
|
(Dollars in thousands)
| Average
Balance
|Interest 1
| Yield/
Rate
| Average
Balance
|
Interest 1
| Yield/
Rate
| Average
Balance
|
Interest 1
| Yield/
Rate
| Average
Balance
|
Interest 1
| Yield/
Rate
| Average
Balance
|
Interest 1
| Yield/
Rate
|ASSETS
|Loans:
|Taxable
|$
|2,296,429
|$
|36,555
|6.38
|%
|$
|2,080,231
|$
|31,676
|6.18
|%
|$
|1,619,245
|$
|23,294
|5.72
|%
|$
|1,618,879
|$
|23,108
|5.68
|%
|$
|1,612,380
|$
|22,675
|5.66
|%
|Tax-exempt
|58,903
|401
|2.73
|57,969
|370
|2.59
|57,683
|366
|2.52
|62,401
|394
|2.51
|64,276
|396
|2.48
|Total Loans 2
|2,355,332
|36,956
|6.29
|2,138,200
|32,046
|6.08
|1,676,928
|23,660
|5.61
|1,681,280
|23,502
|5.56
|1,676,656
|23,071
|5.53
|Investment Securities:
|Taxable
|482,933
|3,590
|2.98
|447,986
|3,242
|2.93
|431,338
|2,786
|2.57
|441,135
|2,868
|2.59
|442,390
|2,913
|2.65
|Tax-exempt
|54,261
|358
|2.65
|54,659
|365
|2.71
|54,453
|359
|2.62
|54,549
|359
|2.62
|54,644
|359
|2.64
|Total Investments 3
|537,194
|3,948
|2.95
|502,645
|3,607
|2.91
|485,791
|3,145
|2.58
|495,684
|3,227
|2.59
|497,034
|3,272
|2.65
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|77,348
|831
|4.31
|73,181
|792
|4.39
|60,104
|728
|4.82
|48,794
|670
|5.46
|50,851
|684
|5.41
|Total Earning Assets
|2,969,874
|41,735
|5.64
|2,714,026
|36,445
|5.45
|2,222,823
|27,533
|4.93
|2,225,758
|27,399
|4.90
|2,224,541
|27,027
|4.89
|Cash and due from banks
|25,610
|20,603
|20,413
|21,684
|21,041
|Premises and equipment
|32,019
|29,903
|25,679
|25,716
|25,903
|Other assets
|255,624
|224,522
|181,180
|184,105
|187,937
|Allowance for credit losses
|(24,615
|)
|(19,939
|)
|(17,153
|)
|(17,147
|)
|(20,124
|)
|Total Assets
|$
|3,258,512
|$
|2,969,115
|$
|2,432,942
|$
|2,440,116
|$
|2,439,298
|LIABILITIES
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|612,812
|$
|514
|0.34
|%
|$
|573,341
|$
|524
|0.37
|%
|$
|519,833
|$
|511
|0.39
|%
|$
|518,368
|$
|552
|0.42
|%
|$
|513,163
|$
|275
|0.22
|%
|Money markets
|536,755
|2,706
|2.02
|447,297
|1,984
|1.80
|251,781
|747
|1.18
|246,653
|692
|1.12
|248,191
|613
|0.99
|Savings deposits
|342,327
|27
|0.03
|331,103
|27
|0.03
|315,512
|34
|0.04
|318,291
|26
|0.03
|327,274
|30
|0.04
|Time deposits
|473,589
|4,037
|3.42
|410,749
|3,461
|3.42
|268,559
|1,987
|2.94
|258,053
|1,842
|2.84
|263,045
|1,725
|2.64
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|1,965,483
|7,284
|1.49
|1,762,490
|5,996
|1.38
|1,355,685
|3,279
|0.96
|1,341,365
|3,112
|0.92
|1,351,673
|2,643
|0.79
|Short-term borrowings
|44,515
|341
|3.07
|38,721
|294
|3.08
|23,087
|12
|0.21
|38,666
|204
|2.10
|37,256
|304
|3.28
|Long-term borrowings
|255,347
|2,939
|4.62
|257,558
|2,910
|4.58
|255,326
|2,978
|4.64
|255,316
|2,983
|4.65
|255,305
|2,958
|4.66
|Total Borrowings
|299,862
|3,280
|4.39
|296,279
|3,204
|4.39
|278,413
|2,990
|4.27
|293,982
|3,187
|4.31
|292,561
|3,262
|4.48
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|2,265,345
|10,564
|1.87
|2,058,769
|9,200
|1.81
|1,634,098
|6,269
|1.53
|1,635,347
|6,299
|1.53
|1,644,234
|5,905
|1.44
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|563,321
|512,966
|464,949
|477,350
|485,351
|Other liabilities
|39,271
|36,934
|27,887
|29,946
|28,348
|Stockholders' Equity
|390,575
|360,446
|306,008
|297,473
|281,365
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|3,258,512
|$
|2,969,115
|$
|2,432,942
|$
|2,440,116
|$
|2,439,298
|Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income
|31,171
|27,245
|21,264
|21,100
|21,122
|Taxable Equivalent Adjustment
|(159
|)
|(155
|)
|(152
|)
|(158
|)
|(158
|)
|Net Interest Income
|$
|31,012
|$
|27,090
|$
|21,112
|$
|20,942
|$
|20,964
|Cost of Funds
|1.50
|%
|1.45
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.12
|%
|FTE Net Interest Margin
|4.21
|%
|4.07
|%
|3.81
|%
|3.77
|%
|3.82
|%
_______________
1 Income on interest-earning assets has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using the 21% federal income tax statutory rate.
2 Average balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.
3 Average balances of investment securities is computed at fair value.
|Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates
|Six months ended June 30, 2025
|Six months ended June 30, 2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average Balance
|Interest1
|Yield/ Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest1
|Yield/ Rate
|ASSETS
|Loans:
|Taxable
|$
|2,188,852
|$
|68,231
|6.29
|%
|$
|1,592,745
|$
|44,145
|5.57
|%
|Tax-exempt
|58,438
|771
|2.66
|65,050
|800
|2.47
|Total Loans 2
|2,247,290
|69,002
|6.19
|1,657,795
|44,945
|5.45
|Investment Securities:
|Taxable
|465,556
|6,832
|2.96
|454,928
|6,064
|2.68
|Tax-exempt
|54,459
|723
|2.68
|54,692
|719
|2.64
|Total Investments 3
|520,015
|7,555
|2.93
|509,620
|6,783
|2.68
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|75,276
|1,623
|4.35
|52,504
|1,434
|5.49
|Total Earning Assets
|2,842,581
|78,180
|5.55
|2,219,919
|53,162
|4.82
|Cash and due from banks
|23,120
|20,790
|Premises and equipment
|30,967
|26,051
|Other assets
|240,235
|187,458
|Allowance for credit losses
|(22,290
|)
|(20,044
|)
|Total Assets
|$
|3,114,613
|$
|2,434,174
|LIABILITIES
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|593,185
|$
|1,038
|0.35
|%
|$
|512,932
|$
|540
|0.21
|%
|Money markets
|492,273
|4,690
|1.92
|248,244
|1,149
|0.93
|Savings deposits
|336,746
|54
|0.03
|331,244
|58
|0.04
|Time deposits
|442,343
|7,498
|3.42
|253,763
|3,056
|2.42
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|1,864,547
|13,280
|1.44
|1,346,183
|4,803
|0.72
|Short-term borrowings
|41,634
|635
|3.08
|42,170
|643
|3.07
|Long-term borrowings
|256,447
|5,849
|4.60
|252,004
|5,840
|4.66
|Total Borrowings
|298,081
|6,484
|4.39
|294,174
|6,483
|4.43
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|2,162,628
|19,764
|1.84
|1,640,357
|11,286
|1.38
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|538,282
|485,999
|Other liabilities
|38,109
|27,626
|Stockholders' Equity
|375,594
|280,192
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|3,114,613
|$
|2,434,174
|Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income
|58,416
|41,876
|Taxable Equivalent Adjustment
|(314
|)
|(319
|)
|Net Interest Income
|$
|58,102
|$
|41,557
|Cost of Funds
|1.48
|%
|1.07
|%
|FTE Net Interest Margin
|4.14
|%
|3.79
|%
_______________
1 Income on interest-earning assets has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) using the 21% federal income tax statutory rate.
2 Average balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.
3 Average balances of investment securities is computed at fair value.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Note: The Corporation has presented the following non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations and financial condition. These non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation's industry. Investors should recognize that the Corporation's presentation of these non- GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other corporations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|Tangible book value per share
|Stockholders' equity
|$
|395,151
|$
|386,883
|$
|303,273
|$
|306,755
|$
|289,331
|Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|(89,143
|)
|(90,284
|)
|(52,023
|)
|(52,327
|)
|(52,631
|)
|Tangible common stockholders' equity (numerator)
|$
|306,008
|$
|296,599
|$
|251,250
|$
|254,428
|$
|236,700
|Shares outstanding, less unvested shares, end of period (denominator)
|10,442,269
|10,506,822
|8,515,347
|8,510,187
|8,507,191
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|29.30
|$
|28.23
|$
|29.51
|$
|29.90
|$
|27.82
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE/TA Ratio)
|Tangible common stockholders' equity (numerator)
|$
|306,008
|$
|296,599
|$
|251,250
|$
|254,428
|$
|236,700
|Total assets
|$
|3,259,528
|$
|3,270,041
|$
|2,394,830
|$
|2,420,914
|$
|2,457,753
|Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|(89,143
|)
|(90,284
|)
|(52,023
|)
|(52,327
|)
|(52,631
|)
|Total tangible assets (denominator)
|$
|3,170,385
|$
|3,179,757
|$
|2,342,807
|$
|2,368,587
|$
|2,405,122
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|9.65
|%
|9.33
|%
|10.72
|%
|10.74
|%
|9.84
|%
|Efficiency Ratio
|Noninterest expense
|$
|25,366
|$
|29,335
|$
|18,388
|$
|18,244
|$
|16,391
|Less: Intangible amortization
|1,141
|857
|304
|304
|315
|Less: Merger-related expense
|1,943
|8,031
|885
|1,137
|23
|Noninterest expense (numerator)
|$
|22,282
|$
|20,447
|$
|17,199
|$
|16,803
|$
|16,053
|Net interest income
|$
|31,012
|$
|27,090
|$
|21,112
|$
|20,942
|$
|20,964
|Plus: Total noninterest income
|8,682
|7,184
|5,803
|6,833
|6,427
|Less: Gain on life insurance proceeds
|31
|254
|-
|-
|-
|Less: Net gains on sales or calls of securities
|22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities
|3
|14
|(28
|)
|28
|1
|Total revenue (denominator)
|$
|39,638
|$
|34,006
|$
|26,943
|$
|27,747
|$
|27,390
|Efficiency ratio
|56.21
|%
|60.13
|%
|63.83
|%
|60.56
|%
|58.61
|%
|Contact:
| Jason H. Weber
EVP/Treasurer & Chief Financial Officer
