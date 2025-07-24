403
Sure Real Pictures Announces Debut Feature Film "Liberation," Targeting Gen Z and Millennials
Mumbai, India – July 24, 2025Liberation, currently in production. Produced in India with a global audience in mind, this bold cinematic venture marks the beginning of an exciting journey for the production company, which aims to create impactful films, shows, web series, and other content that resonates with younger generations worldwide.
Founded by the dynamic duo of Kanishk Kadam and Ankit Kadam, Sure Real Pictures combines creative vision with a deep understanding of contemporary storytelling. Liberation, directed by Ankit Kadam and produced by Kanishk Kadam, is a testament to their commitment to delivering thought-provoking narratives that explore the complexities of modern life.
Liberation (2025) is a gripping feature film that follows the journey of James, a student from a privileged background who drops out of school to seek revenge against a world he finds meaningless. Tormented by family pressures and a profound sense of purposelessness, James descends into a dark obsession, plotting to kill a renowned singer to leave his mark on the world. Along the way, he encounters characters like Dorothy, a street worker fighting for survival, and Boss, a cunning figure motivated by wealth. The fil’’s narrative weaves a powerful story of rebellion, self-discovery, and redemption, culminating in James finding his own form of liberation.
At Sure Real Pictures, our mission is to craft unique, impactful stories that resonate with and inspire t’day’s generation of audiences. With a focus on narratives that explore identity, purpose, and societal challenges, the company is poised to create a diverse slate of content, including films, web series, and innovative digital media. Based in India, Sure Real Pictures aims to bridge local stories with global perspectives, delivering content that is both culturally rooted and universally relatable.
Kanishk Kadam, the producer behind Liberation and the founder of Sure Real Pictures, brings a wealth of experience from the Indian entertainment industry. Trained under renowned theatre director Arvind Gaur, Kanishk has honed his craft through theatre, nukkad natak (street plays), and various roles in short films as an executive producer, assistant director, and actor. His multifaceted involvement in Liberation—from casting to production design and location planni—g—reflects his hands-on approach to storytelling. Kanishk is also developing future film projects and an upcoming podcast series, further expanding Sure Real Pict’res’ creative footprint.
Ankit Kadam, the director and writer of Liberation, is an independent filmmaker with a background in computer science, having earned both a b’chelor’s a’d master’s degree in the field. Choosing to follow his passion for storytelling, Ankit has built an impressive portfolio with three —hort films—Roaches (2016), Go Grow (2016), and The Treachery of Movies (2020)—before making his feature directorial debut with Liberation. A member of the Screenwriters Association (SWA), India, and a graduate of th“ “Directing Ac”ors” course from Sundance Collab, USA, Ankit brings a unique perspective to his storytelling, blending technical precision with creative depth.
Sure Real Pictures is committed to pushing creative boundaries and amplifying voices that resonate with younger audiences. The production house is already in development on several exciting projects, including new films and a web series, with plans to explore diverse formats and platforms to reach global viewers. By blending innovative storytelling with culturally rich narratives, Sure Real Pictures aims to become a leading name in entertainment for the next generation.
“’e’re thrilled to launch Sure Real Pictures with Liberation, a film that captures the struggles and aspirations of t’day’s ”outh,” said Kanishk“Kadam. “Our goal is to tell stories that are authentic, bold, and relatab’e, and we’re excited to bring these narratives to audiences in India”and beyond.”
Anki“ Kadam added, “Liberation is a deeply personal project that explores the search for meaning in a complex world. With Sure Real Pictures, we want to create a platform for stories that challenge, inspire, and connect with Gen Z”and Millennials.”
About Sure Real Pictures
Sure Real Pictures is an India-based production house dedicated to creating films, shows, web series, and digital content for Gen Z and Millennials. Founded by Kanishk Kadam, with Ankit Kadam as its visionary director, the company aims to tell stories that resonate globally while staying rooted in authentic narratives. Liberation (2025) is its debut feature film, currently in production, marking the start of an ambitious journey in the entertainment industry.
