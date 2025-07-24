403
FROM THE HOUSE OF PICCADILY DISTILLERIES, A NEW STAR RISES — INDRI AGNEY— — A SINGLE MALT MASTERPIECE
24th July 2025– New Delhi – Piccadily Agro Industries Limited, the pioneering forc’ behind India’s fastest-growing si–gle malt brand – Indri, proudly announces the launch of its latest creation: Indri Agneya, a lightly peated single malt whisky that brings a bold new dimension to the Indian single malt whisky industry.
Agneya, derived from the Sans“rit word meaning ⦣8221;belonging to fire,” is a lightly peated single malt whisky that draws its character from maturation in both Sherry and Bourbon casks. This dual-cask aging imparts layers of depth and complexity, evoking the elemental interplay of fire and wood. Crafted in the tranquil village of Indri in Haryana, Agneya is a bold —et elegant expression—one of the most refined Indian single malts to date. On the nose, it reveals rich notes of nuttiness and ripe fruit. The palate unfolds with a smooth, rounded texture, culminating in a gentle, lingering smokiness that sets it apart. Not only does Agneya disti’guish itself from Indri’s flagship Indri-Trini, but it also redefines the spectru— of Indian single malts—delivering innovation, balance and sophistication in every sip.
“With Indri Agneya, we set out to push boundaries. We wanted to explore the untapped space between the familiar and the unexpected. Agneya introduces a new conversation, a whisky that hints at smoke and spice, while still retaining the warmth and complexity that defines Ind’i’s house style’ We’re incredibly proud of what this represents for the Indri portfolio and for’India’s place on the global whi”ky map.” said Surrinder Kumar, Master Blender, Piccadily Agro Industries Limited.
Agneya is matured in select American oak casks that enhance its bold character. The indigenous 6 row barley is gently kilned over peat smoke, resulting in a spirit with a whisper of smoke that enhances rather than dominates. This refined balance of peat, sweet malt, toasted oak and spice makes Indri Agneya a compelling choice for those curious about smoky whiskies but not ready for the heavy phenolic style of traditional Islay malts.
More than just a prod–ct, Indri–Agneya represen’s Piccadily’s —old ambition — to elevate Indian single malts on the global stage and continuously redefine the category. It is a ref’ection of India’s growing reputation for producing exceptional, terroir-driven whiskies that can compete with the best in the world.
Indri Agneya is now available in Haryana at an MSP of 3800 and will be rolled out across premium retail outlets in India, global travel retail and select international markets in the coming months.
