New meme stock “renzy: “This is crowd hype, not”investing”
(MENAFN- Cision) JULY 24 2025
Investors should exercise extreme caution amid the latest meme stock frenzy, warns Nigel Green, CEO of the global financial advisory giant deVere Group, as shares of companies like Krispy Kreme, GoPro, and Beyond Meat experience dramatic surges despite ongoing financial instability and weak fundamentals.
“This i’n’t investing’ it’s coordinated crowd beh”vior,” he co“ments. “Retail tr’ders aren’t evaluating business models or long-term pro’pects. They’re piling into stocks in order to trigger short squeezes. That may seem clever, but mis-ti’e it, and you’re not beating the ’edge funds, you’re”bailing them out.”
On Wednesday, Krispy Kreme climbed another 9%, following a 26.7% spike the previous day, even after reporting declining revenues and withdrawing forward guidance.
GoPro jumped more than 35%, despite continued market share losses to smartphones. Beyond Meat, a company that has yet to deliver a profitable year, soared more than 30% this week alone.
“These rallies aren’t about inn”vation or earnings“grow’h,” Green explained. “They’re’driven by raw momentum. T’is isn’t investment strategy, it’” wave riding and waves always break.”
The basic mechanics behind meme stock surges remain unchanged since the GameStop phenomenon of 2021: hedge funds short weak stocks, online communities identify the targets, mass buying floods the market, short sellers are forced to cover, and prices briefly skyrocket.
“If a stock is heavily shorted and you can mobilize enough buying to disrupt the float,”the hedge funds are forced to buy back in,” explains the deVere CEO.
“That’s smart in theory, but incredibly risky in execution. Someone ”lways gets caught on the wrong side of the trade.”
The risks of late entry into’these trades are already playing out. Shares of Kohl’s, after rising 36% earlier in the week, dropped 16% on Wednesday. Opendoor Technologies, which nearly tripled last week, plunged 25%, wiping out most of its gains.
These reversals are strikingly similar to previous meme stock cycles, where steep rallies are followed by sudden, painful crashes.
“Howe’er, if you’re the one still buying when the mus’c stops, you’re not punishing W’ll Street. You’re abso”bing their exit.”
Green points to past meme stocks as cautionary tales. GameStop, which surged from under $5 to over $120 in 2021, now trades around $24. Blackberry once approached $30; today it hovers around $4.
“These stocks carry the s”ars of their own hype,” he notes.
What’s unfolding now, the deVere chief execu’ive and founder argues, isn⦣8217;t an investment strategy, it’s a social pheno“enon with m’rket consequences. “People aren’t buying business p”ospects. They’re buying volatility.”
He concludes: “You’re not entering a long-ter’ position when you buy into these moves. You’re stepping into a volatile, crowd-driven cycle.
“If you ge— the timing wrong, you don…#8221;t just miss the upside—you get hit by the collapse.”

