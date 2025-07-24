403
Swiss-Belhotel International Expands in Africa with Signing of Swiss-Belboutique Masaki Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
(MENAFN- Evops-PR) 24 July 2025
Expanding its footprint in Africa’s thriving hospitality sector, Swiss-Belhotel International has announced the signing of a new 5-star property, Swiss-Belboutique Masaki Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. The agreement was formalised between Swiss-Belhotel International and the owning company Astra Capital Limited, marking a significant milestone for bo’h parties in delivering a sophisticated new hospitality offering to one of East Africa’s most dynamic markets.
Strategically located in Masaki, the high-end area on the prestigious Msasani Peninsula of Dar es Salaam, this distinctive boutique hotel is currently under construction and is being developed to offer discerning travellers an elegant blend of contemporary design, personalised service, and world-class facilities. The hotel is expected to open in the first quarter of 2027.
Mr. Joel C. Makanyaga, Owner of Astra Capital Limited, stated: “We are glad to collaborate with Swiss-Belhotel International, a globally respected brand known for its operational expertise and commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences. Together, we look forward to creating a destination that reflects the vibrant s”irit of Dar es Salaam and offers a memorable stay for both local and international guests.”
Mr. Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International, said,
“We are proud to partner with Astra Capital Limited and Mr. Joel C. Makanyaga on this exceptional project in Tanzania. Swiss-Belboutique Masaki Dar es Salaam represents our commitment to bringing the Swiss-Belhotel International standard of excellence to new and exciting markets. Tanzania’s tourism and business sectors continue to show remarkable growth, and this property will be a flagship for our boutique brand in the region, combining international expertise with a deep understanding of local culture and hospitalit”.”
Upon completion, Swiss-Belboutique Masaki Dar es Salaam, will feature 72 well-appointed rooms and suites, complemented by a range of upscale amenities including two restaurants, a stylish bar, a spa, swimming pool, and conference rooms. The property will also feature select retail spaces for lease, catering to the evolving lifestyle and business needs of both guests and the local community.
Mr. Laurent A. Voivenel, Senior Vice President - Operations & Development, EMEAI and Senior Vice President - Group Human Resources & Talent Development at Swiss-Belhotel International, a“ded: “Swiss-Belboutique Masaki Dar e” Salaam” will bring a fresh and distinctive approach to upscale boutique hospitality in Tanzania. Its location in Masaki, one of the most sought-after districts in Dar es Salaam, is ideal for both business and leisure travellers. With thoughtfully curated experiences, exceptional dining venues, wellness facilities, and modern business amenities, this hotel is being designed to deliver a seamless blend of comfort, style, and service excellence ’hat today’s guests expect from Swiss-Belhotel In”ernational.”
With a presence in over 20 countries, Swiss-Belhotel International continues to strengthen its global portfolio with properties that align with the evolving preferences of modern travellers. The addition of Swiss-Belboutique Masaki Dar es Salaam reinf’rces the group’s expansion strategy in Africa and its dedication to providing world-class hospitality in key destinations worldwide.
