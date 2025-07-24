Tickets On Sale For Simmons Bank Championship Presented By Stephens

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens will be held at Pleasant Valley Country Club (PVCC) in Little Rock, Arkansas with activities throughout the week of Oct. 20-26. Tournament play will take place Friday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 26. The tournament will serve as the second round of the PGA TOUR Champions' annual Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs. The field will consist of the top 54 players in the standings competing for $2.3 million in prize money and a chance to earn their spot among the top 36 in the final event of the season.

"There's so much momentum heading into this year's Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens," said Freddie Black, Tournament Chair of Simmons Bank Championship. "Being selected for the PGA Tour Champion's Player Award last year – a recognition voted on by the players themselves – speaks volumes about the experience we're building here. We can't wait to welcome fans back this fall for another incredible week of golf."

General admission ticket options include daily Friday, Saturday or Sunday tickets for $30, Good Any One Day tickets for $35 or $85 weekend tickets for all three days of competition rounds. Children ages 15 and under will receive free general admission access with a ticketed adult. An upgraded 15th green shared hospitality ticket is also available to purchase for $300 per day or $850 for the weekend and provides access to an open-air venue with ballpark style food, beer, wine and seltzers. Liquor is available for purchase.

Limited Parker Lexus Lounge tickets are available as a 4-pack weekend ticket for $5,000. In addition to four weekend tickets, Parker Lexus Lounge tickets include two VIP parking passes per day, access to the open-air hospitality venue with prime views of the 17th green, premium food and beverages, including lunch, afternoon snacks, and a full-service bar, private restroom facilities, and closed-circuit televisions with live golf telecast.

Host clients and showcase your brand in upscale-casual style with the 16th Green Cabanas. Limited tickets remain priced at $18,000 for a 12-person weekend ticket, the venue offers a semi-private, open air hospitality experience with a premier view of the green. Guests will enjoy all-inclusive premium food and beverages, including lunch, afternoon snacks, and a full-service bar. The cabanas also feature closed-circuit televisions with a live golf broadcast, private restroom facilities, and six VIP parking passes per day. Dedicated branded space is also available.

The most exclusive hospitality option at the event is the Arkansas Champions Club weekend ticket. This VIP pass includes access to the PVCC clubhouse with VIP parking and transportation straight to the clubhouse door, dedicated seating behind the 18th green, as well as post-play, live entertainment each evening. Guests will enjoy exclusive merchandise and gifting, all-inclusive premium food and beverages, including breakfast, lunch, heavy hors d'oeuvres, and a full-service bar. This ticket also provides access to the exclusive Champions Toast with the tournament winner on Sunday evening. Limited quantities remain.

Active, reserve, and retired military will receive two (2) complimentary Good Any Day tickets (single use ticket good for one of Friday, Saturday, or Sunday) with an option to purchase up to four (4) discounted Good Any Day tickets. In order to checkout, military status will be verified through GovX. Complimentary military tickets are limited and only available while supplies last.

Corporate sponsorships and hospitality packages, as well as playing positions and teams in our official Pro-Am golf experience, are also available for purchase. Limited Thursday Pro-Am teams remain. For more information, visit the website or contact [email protected] . Parking passes will be available at a later date.

For more information about the Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens, to purchase tickets and to stay up to date on tournament news, visit the tournament website, simmonsbankchampionship .

Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens

The Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens, a PGA TOUR Champions Charles Schwab Cup Playoff event contested in Little Rock, Arkansas, will be played at Pleasant Valley Country Club the week of October 20-26, featuring a 54-player field and a $2.3 million purse. The tournament will focus on charitable giving and making a lasting impression on the State of Arkansas. For more information about the tournament, visit the tournament website (simmonsbankchampionship ) or follow the Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens on Facebook (@SimmonsBankChampionship ), Instagram (@sbgolfchamp ), X [formerly Twitter] (@sbgolfchamp ), TikTok (@sbgolfchamp), LinkedIn (@SimmonsBankChampionship ) and YouTube (@SimmonsBankChampionship).

Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC ), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 116 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates more than 220 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2024, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Regional Banks 2025 , by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 in Tennessee and America's Best-In-State Employers 2024 in Missouri. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank, by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom .

SOURCE Simmons Bank