Auctions Heat Back Up: Crexi Auction H1 Performance Shows Market Momentum Building

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crexi , a leading commercial real estate data platform and marketplace, today shared impressive first-half 2025 results for its auction business. Crexi Auction reported a 96% close rate, and a 10% YoY increase in transaction volume. Notably, Crexi Auction's largest client achieved a 100% close rate in H1-an indicator that buyers and sellers are reengaging as market conditions show positive momentum.

2025 kicked off with considerable uncertainty. Commercial real estate (CRE) stakeholders faced a murky economic outlook shaped by shifting trade policies and seesawing bond rates. While 88% of CRE executives expect revenue increases in 2025 , many are still hesitant to transact through traditional channels due to financing uncertainty and extended negotiation periods. Despite the economic headwinds that characterized H1 2025, Crexi Auction saw an impressive surge in May and June performance, offering a real-time pulse check on investor appetite and market sentiment.

"Auctions are increasingly becoming an essential tool for transacting in today's CRE environment," said Sonya Bokano, VP of Transactions at Crexi. "As traditional deals stall, online auctions provide a faster, more transparent sales process that complements broker-led efforts, helping to create momentum when the market feels sluggish. Our H1 performance shows signs of a market rebound, with increased buyer engagement and stronger trade rates-proof that auctions are unlocking liquidity and driving results."

Strong H1 2025 Performance Highlights:



10% YoY Transaction Volume Increase : Achieved across a wide range of asset classes, demonstrating strong platform performance and market reach.

96% Close Rate : Sustained month-over-month growth through June.

Office Property Momentum : Thirteen office properties sold at auction in May & June, signaling investor opportunity in the office space. Landmark Government Online Auctions : Crexi achieved a full sale-through and 100% close rate for a long-term client- continuing a legacy of success that includes the largest real estate auction ever conducted online, Beltway Business Park.

Crexi also strengthened its sector expertise in H1 with the appointment of Anthony Falor as Head of Hospitality, bringing 35 years of experience to expand the auction platform's hospitality property footprint. Hospitality continues to show steady recovery, with hotel occupancy at 63%, though still 2.8% below pre-pandemic levels, making pricing precision and deal speed all the more valuable.

Crexi Auction streamlines the sales process by offering a time-bound, competitive and transparent environment. The platform addresses common market concerns through pre-vetted buyers, verified cash terms, non-contingent deals and the elimination of lengthy negotiation periods. Its white-glove service, expert auction specialists and tailored marketing complement traditional brokerage efforts rather than replace them. In a market where assets are sitting longer, auctions offer a compelling solution to reach motivated buyers and accelerate timelines.

Since its 2019 launch, Crexi Auction has supported over $4.5 billion in assets and generated nearly $44 billion in submitted bids. From local retail centers to institutional-grade Class A assets, the platform has a proven track record of success and offers an expedited timeline of list-to-close in 75 days or less. Powered by AI-driven tools, deep auction expertise and a robust end-to-end system, Crexi is redefining how commercial real estate is sold.

About Crexi

Crexi is reimagining commercial real estate with an AI-powered platform built to deliver smarter, more efficient solutions at every stage of the deal lifecycle. From real-time data and market insights with Crexi Intelligence, to targeted property marketing and seamless deal management through Crexi PRO, and a transparent, time-bound bidding experience with Crexi Auction- Crexi enables users to evaluate opportunities, maximize exposure, and close with speed and confidence. To date, Crexi has facilitated over $1 trillion in transactions, 8.6 billion square feet leased, and supports a growing community of more than 2 million monthly active users. Learn more at

