Zero-Proof, High Impact: Tristin Farmer’s Juice Programme Redefines Dry Bar Experiences at Maison Dali
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (24 July 2025): In a city that thrives on sensory innovation, Maison Dali has quietly carved out a niche of its own redefining what it means to drink well, without drinking at all. At the heart for this movement is the restaura’t’s Juice Program, creatively imagined by acclaimed Chef Tristin Farmer. Offering all the sophistication of a world-class grape list without a drop of alcohol, guests can savour vibrant, complex flavour profiles without compromising on experience or social inclusion. Available at AED 65 for a 150ml glass or AED 275 for a 750ml carafe, this is a new era for mindful indulgence.
Chef Tristin Farmer, the culinary visionary behind Maison Dali, customs his signature philosophy of ingredient-focused creativity and flavour depth into the world of zero-proof beverages. Known for his avant-garde approach and detail-oriented execution, Tristin has designed the Juice Program to reflect the same level of care and complexity found in fine dining. He has created a movement that supports wellness, presence, and participation, without compromise.
The Juice Program is a sophisticated response to changing attitudes around alcohol consumption, especially among younger generations. With a growing number of individuals choosing to reduce or eliminate alcohol for reasons tied to health, mental clarity, and social balance, Maison Dali’s juice program creates a stylish and inclusive space for those who seek the ritual and refinement of a drink, minus the alcohol. Each juice is crafted to complement the bold Mediterranean-Japanese cuisine of Maison Dali, served sommelier-style with the same reverence as fine grape varieties.
Divided into three distinctive flavour categories - Clear, Light, and Dark, the menu explores unexpected infusions, layered fermentations, and intriguing extractions. Guests can expect a sensory journey that is bold, flavour-forward, and full of nuance. Each pour is artfully matched to Maison Da’i’s dishes, bringing depth and harmony to the overall dining experience.
Highlights of the program include the elegant White Peach with pandan and lemon verbena, the nutty and vibrant Pear paired with muscat grape and almond brown butter, and the intensely aromatic Smoked Cherry, combining lapsang tea and arabica coffee. Other standout options include Blueberry with beetroot and blackcurrant leaf, or the Oxidized Apple with verjus and hazelnut, with each drink offering a story in both taste and technique.
At a time when wellness and social connection are no longer mutually exclusive, Maison ’ali’s Juice Program is a refreshing and timely invitation to experience something truly different. Artful, health-forward, and entirely original, this is for those who choose presence over pressure, and pleasure without compromise. Explore the innovative world of zero-proof sophistication at Maison Dali, where every pour tells a story, and no one is left out of the toast.
