Data Centre UPS Market To Reach USD 9.58 Billion By 2032, Driven By Hyperscale Growth, Cloud Adoption, And Power Reliability Needs Report By SNS Insider

Data Centre UPS Market is growing due to cloud expansion, hyperscale demand, and rising need for reliable, uninterrupted power. The Data Centre UPS Market was valued at USD 4.75 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 9.58 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 8.32% from 2025 to 2032. This growth is attributed to increasing demand for reliable power infrastructure, the increasing adoption of cloud computing in hyperscale and colocation data centers, as well as the rising frequency of power outages. Similarly, the transition towards edge computing and the digital transformation of sectors also require continuous power. In addition, developing trends in lithium-ion UPS systems and energy-efficient technologies are also contributing to the market growth in developed and developing economies.

The U.S. Data Centre UPS Market was valued at USD 1.36 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.51 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.00% between 2025 and 2032. This growth is primarily fueled by the surge in cloud-based services, rising data traffic, and increasing investments in hyperscale facilities. Additionally, the growing need for power reliability, coupled with stricter regulatory standards for uptime and energy efficiency, is driving the adoption of advanced UPS systems across U.S. data centers.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 202 4 USD 4.75 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 9.58 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.32% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Setup (Centralized, Distributed)

. By UPS Architecture (Monolithic, Modular)

. By Data Center Size (Small Data Centers [20 kVA to 200 kVA], Medium Data Centers [200.1 kVA to 500 kVA], Large Data Centers [More than 500 kVA])

. By Product (Line Interactive, Standby, Double Conversion)

. By End Use (IT & Telecommunications, BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Others) Key Drivers . Increased speed of data creation and cloud computing need is driving the requirement for stable power continuity in data centres.

If You Need Any Customization on Data Centre UPS Market Report, I nquire Now @

By Setup, Centralized UPS Systems Accounted for Over 66% Revenue Share in 2024 Owing to Their High Scalability and Centralized Management Capabilities

The Centralized UPS segment led the Data Centre UPS market in 2024 with around 66% revenue share. Such solutions are perfect for high-density, large-scale data centers that require reliable power backup. Centralized UPS provides easy maintenance, centralized management, and higher operational availability, and it is therefore the most desirable form of power infrastructure for enterprise and colocation sites that need a reliable and large-scale power infrastructure.

By UPS Architecture, Modular UPS Systems Set to Grow at Highest CAGR of 9.44% from 2025 to 2032

Modular UPS systems are projected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 9.44% during 2025–2032. This surge is fueled by increasing demand for scalable and space-efficient backup generators, which adjust to fluctuating workloads is driving this boom. The flexible architecture provides rapid deployment, low-maintenance, and energy-efficient, making them an ideal fit for hyperscale, cloud, and edge data centers where agility and uptime are major priorities.

By End Use, IT & Telecommunications Sector Led the Data Centre UPS Market in 2024 with 30% Revenue Share

The IT & Telecommunications segment accounted for the largest revenue share of approximately 30% in 2024. This dominance stems from the sector's critical reliance on uninterrupted data flow, low-latency operations, and always-on network infrastructure. To meet stringent SLAs and support massive data traffic, companies in this space heavily invest in robust UPS systems that ensure continuous power availability and minimize service disruptions.

By Product, Double Conversion UPS Systems Dominated 2024 Market with 58% Share Owing to Superior Power Protection for Mission-Critical Applications

Double conversion UPS systems accounted for 58% of the Data Centre UPS market revenue in 2024. Their dominance is attributed to unmatched power protection capabilities, making them indispensable in mission-critical environments. These systems provide clean, consistent power by isolating equipment from utility disturbances and outages crucial for data centers where even minimal downtime can lead to significant operational and financial losses.

North America Dominated the Data Centre UPS Market, Asia Pacific Expected to Witness Fastest Growth

North America held the largest revenue share of approximately 38% in 2024, driven by its mature data center infrastructure, widespread cloud adoption, and significant investments from top-tier technology firms. The presence of hyperscale facilities and demand for high-reliability UPS systems supporting stringent uptime standards further strengthen the region's dominance in ensuring secure, uninterrupted data center operations across enterprise and colocation environments.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.19% from 2025 to 2032, fueled by rapid digitalization, internet expansion, and increasing investments in new data centers across China, India, and Southeast Asia. Supportive government policies, growing cloud adoption, and rising enterprise data needs are accelerating the demand for scalable and cost-efficient UPS systems in the region's fast-evolving digital economy.

About Us:

