403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The Brain & Performance Centre and Dr. Craig Cook Win Top Honours at International Prime Awards
(MENAFN- Mcsaatchi) The Brain & Performance Centre, a DP World company, and its CEO, Dr. Craig Cook, have been recognised with top honours at the prestigious International Prime Awards, celebrating their pioneering work in redefining modern healthcare.
The Centre was awarded the Excellence in Cognitive & Physical Performance Optimisation Award, reaffirming its position as a global leader in integrated brain and physical health. Its personalised treatment protocols—rooted in hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), cognitive rehabilitation, physical conditioning, and targeted nutritional strategi—s—are designed to help individuals recover from neurological or physical challenges and achieve optimal performance.
Dr. Craig Cook received the Human-Centric Healthcare Leadership Award, recognising his visionary approach to combining cutting-edge science with deeply personalised care. Under his leadership, The Brain & Performance Centre has become a sought-after destination for holistic, outcome-focused protocols that enhance both cognitive and physical wellbeing.
“These awards are a reflection of the exceptional commitment of our entire team and the life-changing outcomes we see ever” day,” said Dr. Crai“ Cook. “Our mission is to empower each —ndividual—’hether they’re recovering from adversity or striving to pus— their limits—to realise their”full potential.”
The honours ’nderscore the UAE’s growing prominence as a hub for advanced medical innovation and reinforce The Brain &’ Performance Centre’s role in shaping the future of healthcare across the region.
The Centre was awarded the Excellence in Cognitive & Physical Performance Optimisation Award, reaffirming its position as a global leader in integrated brain and physical health. Its personalised treatment protocols—rooted in hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), cognitive rehabilitation, physical conditioning, and targeted nutritional strategi—s—are designed to help individuals recover from neurological or physical challenges and achieve optimal performance.
Dr. Craig Cook received the Human-Centric Healthcare Leadership Award, recognising his visionary approach to combining cutting-edge science with deeply personalised care. Under his leadership, The Brain & Performance Centre has become a sought-after destination for holistic, outcome-focused protocols that enhance both cognitive and physical wellbeing.
“These awards are a reflection of the exceptional commitment of our entire team and the life-changing outcomes we see ever” day,” said Dr. Crai“ Cook. “Our mission is to empower each —ndividual—’hether they’re recovering from adversity or striving to pus— their limits—to realise their”full potential.”
The honours ’nderscore the UAE’s growing prominence as a hub for advanced medical innovation and reinforce The Brain &’ Performance Centre’s role in shaping the future of healthcare across the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment