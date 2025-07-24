403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
White House denies claims of Trump’s name being in Epstein files
(MENAFN) Documents from a U.S. Justice Department investigation into Jeffrey Epstein reportedly mention U.S. President Donald Trump multiple times, according to recent reports.
Sources within the administration indicated that Attorney General Pam Bondi informed Trump during a May meeting at the White House that his name appeared in the files. He was also told that “many other high-profile figures were also named.”
According to the documents, the information involving Trump and others was considered to be “what officials felt was unverified hearsay about many people, including Trump, who had socialized with Epstein in the past.” The mention of names in these records, the reports added, “isn't a sign of wrongdoings.”
In response to the coverage, White House communications director Steven Cheung issued a statement calling the reports “nothing more than a continuation of the fake news stories concocted by the Democrats and the liberal media.”
Sources within the administration indicated that Attorney General Pam Bondi informed Trump during a May meeting at the White House that his name appeared in the files. He was also told that “many other high-profile figures were also named.”
According to the documents, the information involving Trump and others was considered to be “what officials felt was unverified hearsay about many people, including Trump, who had socialized with Epstein in the past.” The mention of names in these records, the reports added, “isn't a sign of wrongdoings.”
In response to the coverage, White House communications director Steven Cheung issued a statement calling the reports “nothing more than a continuation of the fake news stories concocted by the Democrats and the liberal media.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment