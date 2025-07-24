Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
White House denies claims of Trump’s name being in Epstein files

White House denies claims of Trump’s name being in Epstein files


2025-07-24 09:29:41
(MENAFN) Documents from a U.S. Justice Department investigation into Jeffrey Epstein reportedly mention U.S. President Donald Trump multiple times, according to recent reports.

Sources within the administration indicated that Attorney General Pam Bondi informed Trump during a May meeting at the White House that his name appeared in the files. He was also told that “many other high-profile figures were also named.”

According to the documents, the information involving Trump and others was considered to be “what officials felt was unverified hearsay about many people, including Trump, who had socialized with Epstein in the past.” The mention of names in these records, the reports added, “isn't a sign of wrongdoings.”

In response to the coverage, White House communications director Steven Cheung issued a statement calling the reports “nothing more than a continuation of the fake news stories concocted by the Democrats and the liberal media.”

MENAFN24072025000045017281ID1109842715

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search