For Those Staying Local: Wego Recommends Unique Luxury Stays Across the UAE This Summer
(MENAFN- Wego) Dubai, UAE, 24 July 2025: Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), shares recommendations for unique and luxurious stays to experience across the United Arab Emirates this summer.
The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert
This summer, escape to a dreamy desert oasis at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert. Choose from signature villas or request exclusive room blocks, each thoughtfully styled with Bedouin-inspéred décor that blends tradition with comfort. Private pools, expansive decks with panoramic desert views, elegant living spaces, and spa-inspired bathrooms with floor-to-ceiling windows set the tone for a serene escape.
Wake to a golden sunrise glistening over the dunes, then rejuvenate at the state-of-the-art spa and fitness center. Spend sun-soaked afternoons in your private pool or indulge in the signature Rainforest experience, crafted for the perfect staycation.
Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Al Sahel Villa Resort
Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Al Sahel Villa Resort presents the best of Abu Dhabi luxury with pool villas spread across lush savannah. Wake up to golden sunrises and gazelle sightings and enjoy your exclusive private retreat. Keep up with your fitness routine at the gym, cool off in the pool, or pick up a summer read at the library.
Go on a guided nature walk to explore and spot wildlife. Take in the views of the Arabian Gulf while stand-up paddle-boarding, snorkel among colorful coral reefs teeming with marine life, and end the day with a peaceful boat excursion.
Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Dubai
Launched this spring, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Dubai, rises like an avant-garde yacht against the skyline. Every corner of the hotel offers guests the opportunity to soak in dazzling views of the sea.
Whether you choose a room with a private terrace or a suite with private marina access, each space is thoughtfully designed for an elevated oceanfront experience.
Unwind at the wellness oasis, enjoy private beach moments, or relax with family movie nights. Guests can also take part in a hands-on cooking class before indulging in global cuisine delivered with Jumeirah’s signature flair.
Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection
True to the Autograph Collecti’n’s motto of be“ng “exactly like nothing”else,” Al Habtoor Grand Resort offers a refined beachside escape just moments fr’m Dubai’s vibrant hotspots.
Perfect for those seeking a peaceful beachside retreat, the resort delivers a memorable staycation. Highlights include a ded’cated kids’ summer camp, more than a dozen restaurants serving global cuisines, and a world-class spa focused on holistic wellness. Every detail here is designed with comfort and well-being in mind.
The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah
Experience’the emirate’s timeless charm with a stay at The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah, where Arabian splendour meets contemporary luxury.
The hotel’s rooms and suites feature spacious layouts, majlis-style lounges, and elegant design details that’celebrate Sharjah’s rich heritage.
Relax with rejuvenating treatments, including deep-cleaning hammams, therapeutic massages, and beauty-refining facials. The in-house library and museum offer a thoughtful cultural complement to the wellness experience.
LuxeGlamp
Discover a new level of luxury this summer at LuxeGlamp in Umm Al Quwain. Stay in a 360-degree glass dome, take a dip in the UAE’s first private sauna, and enjoy uninterrupted views of nature.
Spend the night stargazing from the comfort of Balinese-inspireé décor or relax in a temperature-controlled infinity pool. Together, these experiences create a stay ’hat’s as peaceful as it is unforgettable.
