The UAE Lottery Introduces Two New E-Instant Games: Gemstone Riches and Sports Mania
(MENAFN- trailrunnerint) Abu Dhabi, UAE, July 24, 2025 – The UAE Lottery, operated by The Game LLC and regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), is expanding its digital gaming portfolio with the launch of two exciting new E-Instant games: Gemstone Riches and Sports Mania, provided by EQL Games. These new titles bring a fresh layer of entertainment and greater chances to win for players across the UAE.
Gemstone Riches is an exciting new game offering 196 prize tiers. Players simply match their numbers with the lucky numbers to win the corresponding prize, with multiple chances to win on a single ticket. The game also features a bonus round unlocked by revealing five gemstone bonus symbols, where players select four gems to win more prizes. With entry prices ranging from AED 2 to AED 50 and top rewards of up to AED 500,000, Gemstone Riches is designed to be accessible and thrilling for all players.
Sports Mania brings a sporty twist to digital scratch games, with 41 prize tiers and an exciting multiplier feature. Players choose their ticket price and reveal their symbols, winning when their symbols match both the image and the quantity shown at the top. A multiplier, of up to x50 can be applied to boost the player’s total final winnings significantly. Like Gemstone Riches, ticket prices range from AED 2 to AED 50 with prizes up to AED 500,000.
“With the addition of Gemstone Riches and Sports Mania, we’re building on the momentum of our E-Instant portfolio and continuing to expand the variety and quality of our digital game offerings. These new titles introduce simple, interactive formats and creative themes that align with our focus on safe, accessible, and engaging gameplay,” said Bishop Woosley, Director of Lottery Operations at The Game LLC
These two additions mark a new chapter for The UAE Lottery’s digital offerings, enhancing gameplay variety and delivering greater player engagement through interactive, easy-to-play formats. Both games are now available on The UAE Lottery website:
As the first and only federally licensed lottery in the UAE and Gulf region, The UAE Lottery remains committed to setting high standards for regulated gaming. Its focus on responsible gaming is central to how it operates, from ensuring every game prioritizes player protection and integrity, to supporting socially responsible initiatives that benefit the wider community.
