403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Is optimism for Ukraine-Russia peace talks progress fading?
(MENAFN) As the third round of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine draws near, optimism for a major breakthrough appears to be fading. Earlier in the year, initial talks sparked international hope for a ceasefire, but now, with diverging timelines and rigid positions, expectations are more tempered.
Even officials in Moscow have acknowledged the unlikelihood of any “miraculous breakthroughs,” as the conflict continues on the ground. Despite agreeing in principle to reconvene in Istanbul, the two sides have not confirmed a unified schedule for the meeting.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Monday that a newly appointed Ukrainian delegation plans to meet with Russian counterparts on Wednesday and is “preparing for a prisoner exchange.”
However, conflicting accounts emerged, with a Russian media report citing an unnamed source saying the meeting was set for Thursday instead. “The meeting is scheduled for July 24. The delegations may arrive in Istanbul on July 23,” the report stated.
Although the previous two negotiation rounds — held on May 16 and June 2 in Istanbul — resulted in the exchange of thousands of prisoners of war and the return of fallen soldiers’ remains, they did not produce any meaningful movement toward a ceasefire agreement.
Even officials in Moscow have acknowledged the unlikelihood of any “miraculous breakthroughs,” as the conflict continues on the ground. Despite agreeing in principle to reconvene in Istanbul, the two sides have not confirmed a unified schedule for the meeting.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Monday that a newly appointed Ukrainian delegation plans to meet with Russian counterparts on Wednesday and is “preparing for a prisoner exchange.”
However, conflicting accounts emerged, with a Russian media report citing an unnamed source saying the meeting was set for Thursday instead. “The meeting is scheduled for July 24. The delegations may arrive in Istanbul on July 23,” the report stated.
Although the previous two negotiation rounds — held on May 16 and June 2 in Istanbul — resulted in the exchange of thousands of prisoners of war and the return of fallen soldiers’ remains, they did not produce any meaningful movement toward a ceasefire agreement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment