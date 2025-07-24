Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Views Peace Talks’ Deals as Encouraging

Russia Views Peace Talks’ Deals as Encouraging


2025-07-24 09:26:37
(MENAFN) On Thursday, Russia described the humanitarian accords reached during the third session of renewed peace negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul the previous day as "positive."

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized the importance of continuing the exchange and repatriation of civilian remains, calling it “an extremely important humanitarian aspect” that, in Russia’s opinion, must remain on the agenda.

He further noted that this development is “still a positive aspect.”

Peskov reiterated that Moscow did not anticipate a major breakthrough during the talks.

He characterized Russia’s proposals as “constructive, specific and aimed specifically at substantive work that can lead to the achievement of specific results,” highlighting the focus on practical outcomes.

Regarding the possibility of a leaders’ summit between President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Peskov indicated that further groundwork is necessary before such a meeting can be arranged.

“They are trying to put the cart before the horse a little bit,” he remarked. “First, all the work needs to be done, and then the heads (presidents) need to be given the opportunity to record the achievements that have been made.”

Lastly, Peskov dismissed any talks about a potential encounter between Putin and US President Donald Trump in China this September.

MENAFN24072025000045017167ID1109842700

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search