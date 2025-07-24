403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Uber launches Senior Accounts and Simple Mode across the MENA region
(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 24 July 2025: Uber today announced the launch of Senior Accounts across the MENA region, a new feature designed to make the Uber app easier and more accessible for older adults. Whether ’t’s heading to a do’tor’s appointment, visiting family, or doing grocery shopping, the new product is aimed at helping older people move around with greater ease, while offering peace of mind to their loved ones.
Senior Accounts and Simple Mode are now rolling out across the MENA region – in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan and Lebanon. Importantly, the older adult and family organiser do not need to live in the same location.
Available through Ub’r’s Family Profiles, Senior Accounts present a streamlined version of the Uber app, featuring larger text, simplified screens, and the option for a trusted family member to offer remote support. For older adults who prefer to ride independently, Simple Mode can be switched on via the’app’s accessibility settings.
With the introduction of Senior Accounts and Simple Mode, Uber is enhancing mobility to be more accessible and inclusive for older adults. These features reflect the c’mpany’s ongoing efforts to make the Uber app a platform that works for the entire family, from teens to seniors. Building on the success of Teen Accounts, Uber is bridging another important gap in the mobility space. In the MENA region, where strong family ties and intergenerational support are a way of life, this offering will help older adults stay independent and connected, with the reassurance that loved ones are always just a tap away.
Senior Accounts offer a simpler way to ride, with larger text, fewer steps, and easy-to-tap buttons. Riders in the MENA region can save favourite places, use flexible payment options, and let loved ones track trips in real time. Family members can also book or manage rides remotely, making travel more accessible for older adults.
How it works:
• A family member sets up a Family Profile in the Uber app and invites an older adult to join as a senior.
• The older adult receives a text message with a link to download the app and create their account.
• Once set up, they can request trips independently or allow a family member to assist when needed.
Even for older adults not added to a Family Profile, Simple Mode can be enabled via’the app’s Accessibility settings, offering a simplified experience with full account control.
With access to public transportation for seniors being difficult sometimes in the region due to distance, frequency limitations and also high temperatures, Uber’s new solution bridges this gap and supports families at every stage of life. Developed with input from older riders and accessibility advocates, these new features are part of Ub’r’s ongoing mission to make technology more inclusive and remove barriers to mobility.
The MENA region launch follows successful rollouts in the United States, Brazil, Chile, and Mexico, and underscores ’ber’s commitment to building technology that works for every stage of life.
Senior Accounts and Simple Mode are now rolling out across the MENA region – in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan and Lebanon. Importantly, the older adult and family organiser do not need to live in the same location.
Available through Ub’r’s Family Profiles, Senior Accounts present a streamlined version of the Uber app, featuring larger text, simplified screens, and the option for a trusted family member to offer remote support. For older adults who prefer to ride independently, Simple Mode can be switched on via the’app’s accessibility settings.
With the introduction of Senior Accounts and Simple Mode, Uber is enhancing mobility to be more accessible and inclusive for older adults. These features reflect the c’mpany’s ongoing efforts to make the Uber app a platform that works for the entire family, from teens to seniors. Building on the success of Teen Accounts, Uber is bridging another important gap in the mobility space. In the MENA region, where strong family ties and intergenerational support are a way of life, this offering will help older adults stay independent and connected, with the reassurance that loved ones are always just a tap away.
Senior Accounts offer a simpler way to ride, with larger text, fewer steps, and easy-to-tap buttons. Riders in the MENA region can save favourite places, use flexible payment options, and let loved ones track trips in real time. Family members can also book or manage rides remotely, making travel more accessible for older adults.
How it works:
• A family member sets up a Family Profile in the Uber app and invites an older adult to join as a senior.
• The older adult receives a text message with a link to download the app and create their account.
• Once set up, they can request trips independently or allow a family member to assist when needed.
Even for older adults not added to a Family Profile, Simple Mode can be enabled via’the app’s Accessibility settings, offering a simplified experience with full account control.
With access to public transportation for seniors being difficult sometimes in the region due to distance, frequency limitations and also high temperatures, Uber’s new solution bridges this gap and supports families at every stage of life. Developed with input from older riders and accessibility advocates, these new features are part of Ub’r’s ongoing mission to make technology more inclusive and remove barriers to mobility.
The MENA region launch follows successful rollouts in the United States, Brazil, Chile, and Mexico, and underscores ’ber’s commitment to building technology that works for every stage of life.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment