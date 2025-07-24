Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Media Outlets Urge Safety of Journalists in Gaza

2025-07-24 09:19:43
(MENAFN) Prominent global media organizations, including AFP, AP, Reuters, and BBC, expressed serious concerns on Thursday regarding the security of their reporters working in Gaza.

They appealed to Israeli officials to guarantee the safe passage of journalists into and out of the conflict-stricken area.

In a collaborative message shared via social media platforms, the news agencies stated: "We are desperately concerned for our journalists in Gaza, who are increasingly unable to feed themselves and their families.

For many months, these independent journalists have been the world's eyes and ears on the ground in Gaza. They are now facing the same dire circumstances as those they are covering."

The outlets highlighted the critical role these independent reporters play and emphasized the deteriorating humanitarian conditions they now face.

The organizations further expressed they were "deeply alarmed" about the looming hunger crisis affecting journalists in the region.

They concluded by reiterating their appeal: "We once again urge the Israeli authorities to allow journalists in and out of Gaza. It is essential that adequate food supplies reach the people there," stressing the urgency of ensuring both humanitarian aid and press freedom are preserved.

