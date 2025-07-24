Herman Miller And John Pawson Introduce Pawson Drift Sofa Group

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A spacious, welcoming sanctuary, the Pawson Drift Sofa Group offers continuous support. Incorporated into the cushion design is a responsibly sourced down feather jacket for an added layer of comfort. Beneath the cushions, a sturdy frame and fabric suspension system work together, ensuring individuals are perfectly comfortable whether they're sitting, lounging, or napping.

With a recessed, solid hardwood frame and wrap-around design, each piece is crafted to be admired from every angle. The frame can be specified in white oak or walnut. The cushions are carefully constructed to maintain their shape, and are available in a variety of premium textiles and leathers, including three fabrics that are GreenguardTM Gold Certified to help promote cleaner indoor air-Rowan, Beck, and Isa.

In line with Herman Miller's long-standing commitment to sustainability, the Pawson Drift Sofa Group was designed with a focus on more sustainable material choices, featuring over 80 percent natural1, plant-derived components. This includes the use of natural latex foam in the cushions, offering a renewable alternative to traditional petroleum-based foam. The cushions are made of plant-based latex and rest on a hidden suspension system of textile straps under cotton decking. The frame is made from North American hardwood. The result is a more environmentally responsible option that delivers exceptional comfort.

Since leaving to start his own firm in 1981, Pawson has designed everything from a monastery, art galleries, yacht interiors, hotels, ballet sets and a winery to retail spaces and private homes. He brings the same rigorously simple approach to his furniture design, creating pieces that complement the surroundings, enhancing the experience of space rather than overwhelming it.

"Like all my work, this sofa group is the outcome of a process of stripping right back to the point where one's primary experience of space and objects is rooted in the quality of proportion, surface, and light," says Pawson.

Pawson Drift Sofa Group can be purchased in stores and online at Herman Miller and through MillerKnoll dealers for contract customers. Timing and availability by region may vary. Visit the Herman Miller website for your region for availability.

About Herman Miller

Over the last century, Herman Miller has been guided by a commitment to problem-solving designs that inspire the best in people. Along the way, Herman Miller has forged critical relationships with the most visionary designers of the day, from mid-century greats like George Nelson, the Eames Office, Alexander Girard, and Isamu Noguchi, to research-oriented visionaries like Robert Propst and Bill Stumpf-and with today's groundbreaking studios like Industrial Facility and Studio 7.5. From the birth of ergonomic furniture to manufacturing some of the twentieth century's most iconic pieces, Herman Miller has pioneered original, timeless design that makes an enduring impact, while building a lasting legacy of design, innovation, and social good. Herman Miller is a part of MillerKnoll, a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in. For more information, visit hermanmiller/about

Resources

Images courtesy of Herman Miller

1Natural materials are defined as any product or physical matter that comes from plants, animals, or the ground.

SOURCE Herman Miller