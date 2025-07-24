CHARLOTTE TILBURY REVEALS OFFICIAL BEAUTY LOOK FOR THE DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADERS FOR 2025-26 SEASON, AVAILABLE AT ULTA BEAUTY!

BEAUTY LOVERS CAN UNLOCK THE MAGIC OF CONFIDENCE AT ULTA WITH CHARLOTTE'S BEAUTY ICONS, JUST LIKE AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS!

NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlotte Tilbury – the award-winning global luxury makeup, skincare and fragrance brand founded by British entrepreneur and makeup artist to the stars, Charlotte Tilbury MBE – has revealed the official makeup look of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders 2025-2026 squad, available now at the nation's largest beauty retailer, Ulta Beauty.

Charlotte Tilbury X Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders X Ulta Beauty

Charlotte Tilbury X Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders X Ulta Beauty

Charlotte Tilbury X Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders X Ulta Beauty

Charlotte Tilbury X Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders X Ulta Beauty

As the DCC's official beauty partner for makeup, skincare and fragrance, Charlotte has leveraged her 30 years of artistry and expertise to design an exclusive beauty look using her award-winning, best-selling makeup and skincare secrets, including her world-famous Magic Cream, Airbrush Flawless Finish, Hollywood Contour Wands, Beauty Light Wands, Pillow Talk Lip Cheat and Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray. To empower beauty lovers so that they too can unlock the magic of confidence, Charlotte's curated beauty wardrobe for the DCC will be showcased at Ulta Beauty stores.

The magic doesn't stop there – to amplify the initiative, Ulta Beauty will host unmissable pop-up events and share exclusive social media content from Charlotte Tilbury and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Collaborating with Ulta Beauty to champion one of the most iconic cheerleading squads in the world builds on Charlotte's goal to empower everyone, everywhere to feel and look like the most confident, beautiful versions of themselves through the transformative power of makeup, skincare and fragrance. Announced in June 2025, Charlotte Tilbury's partnership with the DCC represents a joint mission of bringing empowerment and joy to all, as well as a dedication to delivering unrivalled performance and next-level endurance – whether on the field or through performance-driven beauty formulas. The partnership will bring the magical world of Charlotte Tilbury to America's largest sports stage, introducing it to the NFL's millions of fans around the world*.

Charlotte Tilbury MBE, President, Chairman, Chief Creative Officer, and Founder of Charlotte Tilbury, said:

"Darlings, it is such an honour to become the OFFICIAL BEAUTY PARTNER of the iconic Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and play a part in EMPOWERING these REMARKABLE WOMEN to BREAK BARRIERS in their field and PURSUE THEIR DREAMS without limits!

I am beyond excited to work with the DCC to create their makeup look for the 2025/2026 NFL season and ensure that each of them feels and looks like their most BEAUTIFUL, CONFIDENT selves with my LEGENDARY BEAUTY ICONS. To create the look, I began by studying the DCC's archives and performances, all the way back to their origins in the 1960s. Their style is rooted in CLASSIC, TIMELESS AMERICANA, and so many of those cues are synonymous with the all-American beauties I have worked with throughout my career.

The look I have designed for the DCC is my AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS LOOK. It's Airbrushed FLAWLESS, PORELESS SKIN, a pretty, soft PILLOW TALK DREAM FILTER for the eyes, lips and cheeks, plus CAPTIVATING, VOLUMISED Exagger-Eyes lashes. It's an effortlessly POLISHED look that the girls can trust to perform as FLAWLESSLY as they do on the field. I designed it to ENHANCE each girl's natural beauty and TRANSFORM their confidence.

The DCC bring so much JOY, SPIRIT and INSPIRATION to the NFL players and audiences in the stadium and worldwide, so I cannot wait to partner with Ulta Beauty to be the squad's ultimate cheerleaders and empower even more beauty lovers across the US with that UNMATCHED TILBURY FEELING!"

Kaitlin Rinehart, Vice President of Merchandising, Ulta Beauty, said:

"We're thrilled to partner with Charlotte Tilbury to bring this iconic look to Ulta Beauty guests nationwide. As the largest beauty retailer in the U.S., we operate at the heart of beauty and culture to deliver the most exciting, on-trend assortments in a way that's accessible and inclusive to all. Curated by Charlotte herself, this exclusive look celebrates self-expression, empowerment, and confidence-on and off the field. We look forward to welcoming beauty lovers of all generations into our stores this football season to experience the magic and timeless glamour of Charlotte Tilbury and to meet the inspiring women behind these game-day-ready looks."

THE OFFICIAL BEAUTY LOOK OF THE DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADERS 2025/2026 NFL SEASON

AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY AT ULTA BEAUTY AND CHARLOTTETILBURY

PRODUCT BREAKDOWN:

Magic Serum Crystal Elixir

Charlotte's Magic Cream

Airbrush Flawless Foundation

Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer

Magic Vanish

Hollywood Contour Wand

Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder

Airbrush Bronzer

Brow Cheat

Legendary Brows

Brow Fix

Luxury Palette in Pillow Talk and Pillow Talk Dreams

Eyes to Mesmerise in Amber Gold and Champagne

Rock 'n' Kohl

Exagger-eyes Volume Mascara

Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand

Beauty Light Wand

Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk

Lipstick in Pillow Talk

Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray

* Based on latest NFL figures

ABOUT CHARLOTTE TILBURY

Launched in September 2013 by iconic beauty entrepreneur Charlotte Tilbury MBE, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty was born out of Charlotte's long-held desire to empower everyone to feel like the most beautiful version of themselves, helping people around the world gain the confidence to achieve their biggest and boldest dreams.

Charlotte has bottled the beauty secrets discovered over 30 years of working on fashion editorials & campaigns, catwalk shows and red carpets around the world into her innovative, boundary-breaking products. The Charlotte Tilbury Beauty universe of skincare, makeup, and fragrance is for everyone, everywhere – suitable for all skin tones, shades and types, is backed by research and loved by A-list celebrities and beauty fans alike. Created to beautify and improve the look and feel of everyone everywhere, each product is formulated in world-leading laboratories using ingredients of the highest quality and presented in a distinctive range of sophisticated, glamorous and luxurious packaging.

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty continues to break records across regions, channels, and categories. The company now employs over 3,000 people globally and sells over 500 products across colour, complexion, skincare and fragrance. Charlotte Tilbury has a physical presence in over 50 global markets, as well as via charlottetilbury and the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty App (available on iOS and Android) and has over 3,000 points of distribution worldwide including department stores and travel retail.

SOURCE Charlotte Tilbury

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED