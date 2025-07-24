Patient Satisfaction Is Rising In The USA While Access To Care Still Lags, According To New RXNT Study

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Despite the notable progress, access to care is being increasingly constrained by increasing barriers, signaling that patients' needs remain insufficiently addressed. According to the survey, 66% of patients currently face some challenges accessing healthcare services, with 49% citing poor communication as the primary reason for dissatisfaction, indicating a dire need for systemic change. These barriers include:



High medical costs (28%);

Difficulty getting an appointment (20%);

The burden of medical debt (16%); Gaps in insurance coverage (15%), and more.

Over half of consumers (53%) agree that incorporating more technology would enhance the patient experience; however, the industry is not responding quickly enough, with many providers still hindered by fragmented or outdated systems. As care continues to evolve, it's more crucial than ever for health professionals to respond to shifting patient needs.

"Our goal is to lay the groundwork for a future where the average patient experience is vastly improved and we're helping eliminate long-standing issues impacting patient satisfaction," said Delora Crowley, RN, Clinical Product Director at RXNT. "However, if practices and providers don't adopt technology that aligns with patient needs more quickly, they risk becoming antiquated just like their systems. Disconnected systems, high costs, and poor communication will no longer move the needle or keep patients happy."

The data points from these survey findings can provide practices with a deeper understanding of patient barriers and challenges in 2025 and how technology can help meet patient needs. For more information about the survey methodology and additional findings contained in the survey, download the full Patient Perspectives Report here !

