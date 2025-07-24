Patient Satisfaction Is Rising In The USA While Access To Care Still Lags, According To New RXNT Study
High medical costs (28%);
Difficulty getting an appointment (20%);
The burden of medical debt (16%);
Gaps in insurance coverage (15%), and more.
Over half of consumers (53%) agree that incorporating more technology would enhance the patient experience; however, the industry is not responding quickly enough, with many providers still hindered by fragmented or outdated systems. As care continues to evolve, it's more crucial than ever for health professionals to respond to shifting patient needs.
"Our goal is to lay the groundwork for a future where the average patient experience is vastly improved and we're helping eliminate long-standing issues impacting patient satisfaction," said Delora Crowley, RN, Clinical Product Director at RXNT. "However, if practices and providers don't adopt technology that aligns with patient needs more quickly, they risk becoming antiquated just like their systems. Disconnected systems, high costs, and poor communication will no longer move the needle or keep patients happy."
The data points from these survey findings can provide practices with a deeper understanding of patient barriers and challenges in 2025 and how technology can help meet patient needs. For more information about the survey methodology and additional findings contained in the survey, download the full Patient Perspectives Report here !
About RXNT
RXNT is a Maryland-based ambulatory healthtech pioneer, empowering medical practices and healthcare organizations to succeed and scale through innovative, data-backed, AI-powered software. Our suite of technology-EHR, Practice Management, Medical Billing, E-Prescribing, Scheduling, Patient Portal, and more-is trusted by professionals nationwide to succeed, scale, and improve patient care. Using our software, more than 125 million prescriptions have been transmitted and over $6 billion in claims have been processed. Learn more at and connect with us on social via Linkedin , Facebook , and Instagram .
