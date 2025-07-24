Heart Failure Society Of America Celebrates 30 Years With Lineup Of Visionary Leaders At Annual Scientific Meeting 2025



A retrospective video exploring HFSA's Minneapolis roots and how the society filled a critical need in heart failure care

A thought-provoking roundtable discussion featuring leaders in heart failure research, training, and care:



Igniting Ideas: The Journal of Cardiac Failure and Beyond – Anuradha Lala, MD



The HFSA Mission and the Annual Scientific Meeting – Mitchell Psotka, MD, PhD



HFSA as the Home of the Heart Failure Care Team – Collen McIlvennan, PhD, DNP, ANP, FAHA, FHFSA



Evolutions in HF Research over 3 Decades – Ken Margulies, MD, FHFSA Supporting the Future of AHFTC Training – Michelle Kittleson, MD, PhD



A keynote by Sanjiv J. Shah, MD , entitled "Where Are We Heading," examining emerging advances in hemodynamics, imaging, and artificial intelligence .

The Presidential Address presented by HFSA President Michael Felker, MD, FHFSA A Presidential Invited talk by Robert Mentz, MD, Co-Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Cardiac Failure , HFSA's scientific journal

"HFSA's 30th anniversary is not just a celebration - it's a defining moment to examine the progress and impact our society has made and fuel our momentum," said HFSA President Michael Felker, MD, FHFSA. "This plenary brings together the people and ideas who have made HFSA what it is today and are working to shape the future of heart failure."

The Saturday Plenary Session will take place on Saturday, September 27 at 9:00 AM CT and will kick off the bulk of the meeting's scientific programming. The HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting has become the premier gathering for the heart failure community, offering an array of educational and networking opportunities for all professionals with an interest in heart failure. The program emphasizes timely, high-impact, multidisciplinary education, covering the full spectrum of advances in heart failure from bench to bedside and beyond. The educational program includes:



Over 50 cutting-edge Scientific Sessions

Hundreds of abstract presentations from leading researchers and emerging voices

Vibrant Exhibit Hall and Industry Expert Theaters featuring the latest in technology, therapies, and care delivery

Satellite programs that dive deep into pressing topics

Devices in Heart Failure Meeting , kicking off ASM, register now to explore, learn, and engage with device experts.

Networking opportunities with the entire heart failure care team-physicians, nurses, pharmacists, researchers, and allied professionals

Connect with editors from the Journal of Cardiac Failure Family of Journals , including JCF and the new JCF Intersections New interactive experiences, including our first-ever Pickleball Court and a Scavenger Hunt through the heart of the meeting

This year's meeting is chaired by Amanda Vest, MBBS, MPH, FHFSA, alongside co-chairs Susan Bionat, DNP, FHFSA; Justin Vader, MD, FHFSA; and Kathleen Faulkenberg, PharmD, BCPS, FHFSA.

More information will be released in the coming weeks about the Sunday and Monday plenary sessions and other key sessions. Registration for the meeting is open at hfsa/asm2025 .

About the Heart Failure Society of America

The Heart Failure Society of America, Inc. (HFSA) represents the first organized effort by heart failure experts from the Americas to provide a forum for all those interested in heart function, heart failure, and congestive heart failure (CHF) research and patient care. The mission of HFSA is to provide a platform to improve and expand heart failure care through collaboration, education, innovation, research, and advocacy. HFSA members include physicians, scientists, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, trainees, other healthcare workers and patients. For more information, visit hfsa .

