AGCO Agriculture Foundation And CNFA Partner To Advance Young Farmers And Agri-Food System Entrepreneurs

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Foundation has awarded CNFA a $450,000 grant over three years to provide 30 AGCO Foundation Youth AgriChampions with training and resources to become agents of change for sustainable agri-food systems throughout the United States. Aptly named AgriChampions, young farmers and entrepreneurs ages 18-40 will be selected based on their accomplishments and interests in digital agriculture, climate resilience and agri-food innovations.

During each of the program's three years, the Youth AgriChampion Program will offer comprehensive training, mentorship and seed grant funding to equip the selected AgriChampions with tools and resources to transform their agri-food systems ideas into sustainable solutions within their communities.

"In alignment with our purpose to sustainably feed the world, the Foundation also recognizes the need to empower and support young farmers and agri-entrepreneurs in bringing their innovative ideas, talents and impact-driven solutions to life, thereby contributing to sustainable agri-food systems," said Louisa Parker-Smith, Vice President, Global Corporate Sustainability.

As part of the program, a grant pool will be spread among three cohorts of 10 AgriChampions, each cohort receiving $45,000 to launch sustainable agri-food systems innovations or scale their existing agricultural innovation within U.S. communities. AgriChampions will engage in a six-month leadership program to continue building their technical skills, receive mentorship and share updates on the implementation of their innovations. This program aims to provide a platform where participants can share experiences, collaborate, network and partner with other AgriChampions.

"The AGCO Agriculture Foundation Youth AgriChampion Program is a step towards supporting the next generation of farmers and entrepreneurs to scale their innovations to support the development of a more sustainable U.S. agriculture by enhancing access to nutritious food, driving economic growth, creating employment opportunities and expanding access to food in underserved communities," said Alan Pieper, CNFA's President, Chief Executive Officer & Chief Operating Officer. "We look forward to working closely with the AGCO Agriculture Foundation on this important initiative to strengthen food security and drive lasting impact."

Through this partnership, the Foundation and CNFA are investing in the next generation of agricultural leaders, empowering young innovators to drive sustainable change and strengthen agri-food systems in our communities.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO ) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers value to farmers and OEM customers through its differentiated brand portfolio including leading brands Fendt®, Massey Ferguson®, PTx and Valtra®. AGCO's full line of equipment, smart farming solutions and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $11.7 billion in 2024. For more information, visit .

About AGCO Agriculture Foundation

Founded by AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO ) in 2018, the AGCO Agriculture Foundation is a private foundation with the vision to prevent and relieve hunger. The Foundation promotes impact programs that support food security, sustainable agricultural development and build the necessary agricultural infrastructure in marginalized farming communities. The Foundation is domiciled in Vaduz, Liechtenstein and its operations are managed from Stoneleigh, United Kingdom. For more information, visit .

About CNFA

Cultivating New Frontiers in Agriculture is an international agricultural development organization that specializes in the design and implementation of sustainable, enterprise-based agricultural initiatives. We work with businesses, foundations, governments, and communities to build customized local and global partnerships that meet the world's growing demand for food. Since our inception in 1985, we have designed and implemented enterprise-based agricultural development initiatives to facilitate market access, enhance agribusiness competitiveness, increase productivity, and improve access to inputs and financing in 50 countries around the world. For more information, visit .

