Gard'nclean Simplifies Hygiene And Air Quality Control With Ultra-Pure Chlorine Dioxide

The Gard'nClean product line includes three distinct delivery systems:



Gard'nClean Liquid – Non-corrosive disinfectant and sanitizer for hard, non-porous surfaces, equipment, and water systems. (EPA-registered. Always follow label instructions.)



Gard'nClean Fast Release – Water-activated ClO2 generator that improves air quality in enclosed spaces.

Gard'nClean Extended Release – Humidity-activated ClO2 generator that provides continuous air quality improvement for up to 30 days.

Gard'nClean's gas-based products (Fast Release and Extended Release) are not EPA-registered and are not labeled for sale or use as pesticides under 40 CFR. Always read and follow all label directions before use.

Trusted across controlled environment agriculture (CEA), enclosed transport vehicles, restoration jobs, and high-traffic facilities, Gard'nClean's technologies are designed to simplify surface disinfection, odor management, and air quality improvement - without damaging sensitive infrastructure or requiring specialized training.

Why Professionals Choose Gard'nClean



Just-Add-Water Activation – No direct handling of chemicals, special equipment or training required. Simply add water and deploy.



Ultra-Pure and Non-Corrosive – With 99%+ ClO2 purity and no corrosive byproducts like traditional chemistries, Gard'nClean protects equipment, finishes, and workspaces.

Made in the USA – Domestic manufacturing ensures consistent quality, regulatory transparency, and reliable supply chains without the risks of international sourcing delays.

For Controlled Environment Growers and Facility Managers

Pathogens, poor air quality, and lingering odors can impact yields, compliance, and day-to-day operations. Gard'nClean enables cultivators and facilities to proactively manage hygiene between and during cycles-without compromising plant health or infrastructure.

About Gard'nClean

Gard'nClean delivers next-generation chlorine dioxide solutions for industries where hygiene, compliance, and uptime are mission-critical. Trusted by growers, restoration professionals, transport operators, and facilities nationwide, Gard'nClean's technologies are engineered for safety, simplicity, and performance.

