Huntington Bank Leads $7.5 Million Community Partnership To Empower Educators Through Professional Development

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Huntington has a longstanding history of giving back and supporting programs designed to enrich communities and create an environment where people and businesses can thrive," said Consumer & Regional Banking President Brant Standridge. "Our mission to look out for people guides us to be a catalyst for positive change to ensure people in the communities we serve have access to the resources they need to achieve their goals."

Standridge added that Huntington's investment in Ignite the Classroom is a testament to this change and reflects the bank's ongoing commitment to improving the quality of life for people. "It also underscores our belief in the transformative power of educators and their vital role in building strong communities," he said.

Huntington offers Ignite the Classroom through a partnership with RCA, an internationally renowned nonprofit middle school known for academic excellence. This initiative supports educators and enhances student learning by providing principals, teachers, coaches, counselors, and other education professionals with an exceptional career development experience. During their visit to RCA, participants observed classes and engaged in dynamic workshops designed to ignite students' passion for learning.

Educators participating in Ignite the Classroom will engage in the program for a one-year period, as part of a cohort. After their visit to RCA, Huntington will provide follow-up training lessons facilitated by RCA staff members throughout the school year to help educators implement some or many of the tools they learned during their two-day training. The educators will also reconvene for a reunion in their local markets to discuss best practices and problem solving with RCA teachers.

Since 2024, Ignite the Classroom has reached nearly 2,300 educators and 40 school districts. Initially launched in Columbus, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Detroit and Pittsburgh, the program expanded in 2025 to include Akron, Ohio; Charlotte; Minneapolis and Charleston, W.Va. Over the next two years, Huntington intends to impact more than 5,000 educators through this expanded partnership.

To learn more about Huntington's community commitment and the Ignite the Classroom initiative in collaboration with RCA

