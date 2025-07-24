New Study Shows Cleveland Kitchen Kraut Helps Protect Gut Lining



Fermented Cabbage Helps Protect Your Gut Lining: Fermented cabbage, like sauerkraut, helps protect your gut lining from damage caused by inflammation. Eating raw cabbage or salty brine alone may not have the same effect. Thanks to fermentation, the cabbage you're eating becomes even more powerful for your gut and overall health.

When Raw Cabbage Becomes Kraut, It Gets Superpowers: Fermenting raw cabbage into sauerkraut creates powerful natural compounds that may support your immune system, reduce inflammation, and promote gut health. While still nutritious, raw cabbage doesn't offer the same gut-protecting benefits. The magic happens when cabbage is fermented into sauerkraut.

It's the Whole Fermentation Process That Matters: When scientists tested individual compounds from sauerkraut, they didn't see the same benefits. It's the full combination of nutrients created during fermentation working together that makes the real difference for your gut. Store-Bought Kraut Works: Good news: store-bought sauerkraut offers the same gut benefits as homemade. In the study, all types of sauerkrauts tested-whether made in the lab or purchased from stores-helped protect the gut lining. So ready-to-eat options like Cleveland Kitchen's sauerkraut can deliver real gut health benefits without any extra work.

"A little bit of sauerkraut could go a long way," said Maria Marco, lead author of the UC Davis study. "We should be thinking about including fermented foods in our regular diets and not just as a side on our hot dogs."

Cleveland Kitchen uses raw, unpasteurized fermentation to keep all the good stuff intact-like live probiotics that support a healthy microbiome-and its kraut contains vitamins C and K, iron, antioxidants, and enzymes that help support digestion, boost immunity, and fight inflammation. Adding a tablespoon (roughly two forkfuls) of sauerkraut to your meals each day is an easy and delicious way to support a healthy gut microbiome. It's an easy boost of flavor and function-perfect on eggs, avocado toast, sandwiches, salads, tacos, snack packs, charcuterie boards, even soups.

What's Next

Encouraged by the promising lab results from UC Davis, researchers are planning future human studies to better understand the real-world impact of fermented foods. Cleveland Kitchen is proud to be part of this movement-bringing the science of fermentation into everyday kitchens and helping more people eat with gut health in mind.

About UC Davis Study Published April 7, 2025 in Applied & Environmental Microbiology, the study led by Prof. Maria Marco and Dr. Lei Wei highlights fermentation's metabolic effects on cabbage and their protective role for human gut lining cells. Wei, L., & Marco, M. L. (2025). The fermented cabbage metabolome and its protection against cytokine-induced intestinal barrier disruption of Caco-2 monolayers. Applied and Environmental Microbiology, 91(5), e02234-24. Visit: .

About Cleveland Kitchen

Cleveland Kitchen is on a mission to bring fresh fermented foods to every fridge in America. From krauts and kimchi to bold, fresh pickles, pickled vegetables, and sauces, Cleveland Kitchen creates gut-healthy products that deliver chef-crafted flavor and craveable crunch. Rooted in fermentation and born in the heart of the Midwest, Cleveland Kitchen is committed to flavor-first wellness. Visit ClevelandKitchen and follow @clevelandkitchen on social media.

SOURCE Cleveland Kitchen