Toxic Truth: 91% Of Homes Haven't Been Tested For Asbestos, And Buyers Are Bailing

82% Say Testing Should Be Legally Required Before a Sale or Renovation as Rebuilds, Renovations, and Buyer Scrutiny Fuel Growing Concern

AUSTIN, Texas, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new national survey commissioned by Asbestos Claims.Law reveals that asbestos, long considered a legacy hazard, is quietly becoming a modern real estate risk . More than one-third of prospective homebuyers (35%) say they would walk away from a deal if asbestos was discovered, yet 91% of homeowners report they have never tested their home for asbestos. Eighty-two percent of U.S. adults believe testing should be legally required before any sale or renovation.

As natural disasters like wildfires, winds, and floods disturb aging homes, and as renovation activity on older homes increases nationwide, concern about asbestos is growing - especially among younger generations. Forty percent of Gen Xers said they would walk away from a home purchase if asbestos was discovered and 69 percent of Americans say they are extremely or very concerned about exposure to asbestos in their home. Still, with no federal mandate to test , millions of homes are bought, sold, and remodeled without any asbestos screening at all, leaving millions of people potentially at risk for cancer and other asbestos-related illnesses.

The survey sheds light on how concerns around asbestos are influencing homebuying decisions and where the system is falling short for identifying potential health hazards.

The Real Estate Disconnect

When asked how they would respond if asbestos was found during the homebuying process, over 70% indicated a potential home sale would be at risk:



36% said they would proceed only if the seller or contractor paid for removal

35% said they would walk away from the deal entirely

17% weren't sure how they'd respond or who should be responsible 12% said they would still purchase the home and take responsibility for monitoring or removal

Despite these concerns, testing is rarely conducted or required, even after disruptive or high-risk events:



19% tested before a minor renovation

15% tested before a major renovation

Only 8% tested after a wildfire, flood, or natural disaster damaged the home

6% tested before rebuilding on a property where a home was destroyed 4% tested before demolition of part or all of the home



When homeowners were asked why they didn't test:



44% said they weren't aware it was necessary

29% said they relied on a contractor or insurance provider to manage it 9% assumed authorities had already cleared the asbestos risk



“We've seen a surge of wildfire-related rebuilds in California and across the West, as well as a significant increase in older home renovations nationwide,” said Justinian C. Lane, an asbestos safety and legal expert and founder of .“But hardly anyone tests for asbestos in these cases. That's a public health oversight, not just a missed checkbox.”

What One Generation Fears, Another Ignores

The survey revealed clear generational differences in concern, awareness, and action around asbestos in the home:



Millennials (36%) and Gen Z (35%) were the most concerned about asbestos exposure

Yet, Gen Xers (40%) were the most likely to say they would walk away from a home purchase if asbestos was discovered Millennials (17%) were the most likely to know whether their home contains asbestos compared to 13% of Gen Z, 8% of Gen X, and just 1% of Boomers



When asked where asbestos might be hiding, the most common responses were:



Insulation (30%)

Textured“popcorn” ceilings (19%) Roofing materials or shingles (19%)



Other high-risk materials, like pipe insulation, floor tiles, and adhesives, were rarely mentioned, underscoring a widespread lack of asbestos awareness across all age groups.

A Legal Grey Area

While the EPA has banned several specific asbestos-containing products, there is still no federal requirement for testing homes during real estate transactions or renovations. That means decisions are often left to individual sellers, buyers, or contractors, many of whom may be unaware of the legal and health risks.

“If there's lead paint, sellers are required to disclose it. But with asbestos, there's no such disclosure requirements,” Lane said.“A 2020 CDC report found a worrisome increase in cases of asbestos-related mesothelioma among homemakers, so the data shows there is a problem. We need the real estate, construction, and inspection industries to help close this gap. Right now, most people don't even know what questions to ask.”

About the Asbestos and Home Safety Survey

This online survey of 1,046 U.S. adults aged 18 and older was conducted from June 27 to 29, 2025, by market research firm Researchscape on behalf of Asbestos The credibility interval for questions answered by all respondents is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

About

Justinian C. Lane founded his firm in 2014 to help individuals who have been harmed by asbestos get rightful compensation for injuries. The firm is built around a foundational understanding of the structure and guidelines set up by the courts in establishing asbestos trusts intended to compensate individuals and their families who were exposed to asbestos on the job or in the home. The firm can be found online at .

