Halo Investing Launches Aura: A First-Of-Its-Kind Portfolio Construction And Analysis Tool To Visualize The Power Of Structured Notes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New portfolio tool helps advisors evaluate Structured Notes, simulate risk, and communicate impact

CHICAGO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advisors are seeking investment opportunities to strengthen portfolios and manage volatility, but have historically lacked the technology to evaluate Structured Notes and clearly communicate their impact. Today, Halo Investing (Halo), an award-winning platform for protective investing, announces the launch of Aura, a portfolio contextualization tool that provides advisors with unbiased, data-driven simulations that demonstrate the impact of Structured Notes within a portfolio.

Using capital market assumptions and a Monte Carlo simulation engine, Aura provides a statistical view of how Structured Notes impact key metrics like return, risk, and yield in portfolios under a wide range of real-world market conditions. Advisors can create their own Structured Notes or choose from prepackaged notes and view them within model portfolio allocations. This allows advisors to evaluate where Structured Notes fit within an investment strategy.

Aura is also equipped with built-in tutorials designed to make Structured Notes more approachable and accessible to advisors - whether already on the Halo platform or exploring it for the first time.

“Advisors are under increasing pressure to deliver better results and protect clients while clearly demonstrating the impact of their investment decisions,” said Matt Radgowski, CEO of Halo.“With Aura, advisors are empowered with the knowledge and data they need to calculate, understand, and articulate the level of protection Structured Notes can add to portfolios.”

Aura allows advisors to simulate the full portfolio impact of Structured Notes alongside various asset classes with clear before-and-after comparisons. It produces reports with visuals, helps simplify explanations, and gathers key metrics to help advisors confidently communicate their strategy.

“Protective investing is entering a renaissance as investors seek solutions that help balance market risks with the ability to grow and preserve their income,” said Jason Barsema, president and co-founder of Halo.“This technology enables advisors to analyze how Structured Notes will behave in portfolios, and we believe this will drive broader adoption, more meaningful client conversations, and better long-term outcomes.”

For more information, please visit: .

About Halo Investing

Founded in 2015, Halo Investing is an award-winning technology platform that disrupts how protective investment solutions are used worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, with an office in Abu Dhabi, Halo is democratizing access to investment solutions, including Structured Notes and annuities, that were previously unavailable to most investors. Halo has received a growing number of honors and was recently named one of Fast Company's 10 Most Innovative Companies. For more information, please visit: .

Halo Investing is not a broker/dealer. Securities are offered through Halo Securities, LLC, an SEC-registered broker/dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. Halo Securities LLC is affiliated with Halo Investing Insurance Services and Halo Investing. Halo Securities LLC acts solely as

distributor/selling agent and is not the issuer or guarantor of any structured note products.

Media Contact:

Gregory FCA for Halo Investing

Jenna Silverblatt, 610-428-3296

...

US365/1.0/2507