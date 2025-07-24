Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Truxton Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend


2025-07-24 09:17:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation (OTCID: TRUX), a financial holding company and the parent of Truxton Trust Company, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per common share payable September 24, 2025, to shareholders of record as of September 10, 2025.

About Truxton
Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton's vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients' complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCID: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations
Media Relations
Austin Branstetter Swan Burrus
615-250-0783 615-250-0773
... ...

