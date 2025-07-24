Scylladb Cloud Now Available On Google Cloud With BYOA Model

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New deployment model provides fully-managed database performance directly within a customer's Google Cloud account

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScyllaDB Cloud, a fully-managed database-as-a-service known for predictable performance at scale, is now available with the BYOA (Bring Your Own (Cloud) Account) model on Google Cloud. This is in addition to the fully-managed and self-hosted options previously available on Google Cloud Marketplace.

With BYOA, Google Cloud customers benefit from ScyllaDB Cloud's exceptional price-performance while maintaining full ownership and control of their data within their GCP Account, Project, and VPC. Database clusters are deployed directly in the customer GCP projects and managed for them (including tasks like updates, backups, monitoring, and optimization). With the BYOA model, customers pay ScyllaDB subscription fees while infrastructure variable expenses are paid directly to Google Cloud through the existing accounts.

“ScyllaDB's 'Bring your own account' model gives us improved performance as well as better data privacy,” said Dean Poulin, Tripadvisor Data Engineering Lead on the AI Service and Products team.“With this deployment model, ScyllaDB can be co-located very close to our microservices to give us even lower latencies as well as much higher throughput and performance.”

For more technical details on ScyllaDB BYOA on GCP, see ScyllaDB Cloud: Fully-Managed in Your Own GCP Account.

ScyllaDB + Google Cloud

With a unique close-to-the-metal architecture, ScyllaDB extracts every ounce of power from Google Cloud infrastructure. ScyllaDB and Google Cloud are continuously co-innovating to bring incredible performance and value to our joint customers.

“ScyllaDB was purpose-built for high-throughput and predictable low latencies,” said Dor Laor, CEO of ScyllaDB.“Together, ScyllaDB + Google Cloud enable today's top digital natives (ShareChat, Discord, Digital Turbine, etc.) to power engaging experiences with impressive speed – and at a rapidly-increasing scale.”

About ScyllaDB

ScyllaDB is engineered to deliver predictable performance at scale. It's adopted by organizations that demand ultra-low latency, even with workloads exceeding millions of ops/sec. Our shard-per-core architecture leverages the power of modern infrastructure – translating to fewer nodes, less admin, and lower costs. Over 400 game-changing companies like Disney+ Hotstar, Expedia, Discord, Crypto.com, Zillow, Starbucks, Comcast, and Samsung use ScyllaDB for their toughest database challenges. For more information:

Media Contact:

Wayne Ariola

