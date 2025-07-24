Outlook Therapeutics To Present At The 8Th Annual Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS) Retina Innovation Showcase
Details for the presentations are as follows:
Session: Innovation Showcase
Presenter : Bob Jahr, Chief Executive Officer of Outlook Therapeutics
Date and Time: Tuesday, July 29, 2025, 8:35 – 9:35 AM PT
For more information and to register for this event, please visit OIS Retina @ ASRS .
About the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS) Retina Innovation Showcase
Launched in 2009, the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit serves to showcase novel therapies in development for unmet needs in ophthalmic disease and vision disorders, bringing together entrepreneurs, ophthalmic start-up companies, clinical thought leaders, industry executives and investment professionals to facilitate an exchange of information and connections to drive innovation in the retina, anterior segment, and optometry.
About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.
Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVATM (bevacizumab-vikg; bevacizumab gamma) to enhance the standard of care for bevacizumab for the treatment of retina diseases. LYTENAVATM (bevacizumab gamma) is the first ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab to receive European Commission and MHRA Marketing Authorization for the treatment of wet AMD. Outlook Therapeutics commenced commercial launch of LYTENAVATM (bevacizumab gamma) in Germany and the UK as a treatment for wet AMD.
In the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVATM (bevacizumab-vikg) is investigational, and a BLA has been resubmitted to the FDA. If approved in the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVATM, would be the first approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD.
Investor Inquiries:
Jenene Thomas
Chief Executive Officer
JTC Team, LLC
T: 908.824.0775
