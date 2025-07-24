Indiana Department Of Education Names Road2teach An Approved Provider For Special Education Transition To Teaching Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, VA, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Road2Teach , an alternative teacher certification preparation program in Indiana and a Stride, Inc. company, is proud to announce it has been approved by the Indiana Department of Education to offer its Special Education Transition to Teaching program. This milestone marks a significant step forward in addressing Indiana's urgent need for qualified special education teachers.

According to the Indiana Department of Education, there are more than 188,000 students with disabilities in the state. Meanwhile, more than 20% of the state's teaching vacancies are for Special Education roles. The newly approved Road2Teach Indiana Special Education Preparation Program offers a flexible, fully online pathway for career changers and non-traditional adult learners to earn their Indiana teaching license. Road2Teach's curriculum and field experiences equip students to be ready on day one of their new career in teaching.

“We are honored to partner with the Indiana Department of Education to help meet the growing demand for special education teachers across the state,” said Dr. Cara Bernstein Chernoff, General Manager at Road2Teach.“Our mission is to empower aspiring educators with the tools, training, and support they need to make an immediate and lasting impact in Indiana classrooms.”

Through its alternative teacher certification program, Road2Teach integrates research-based, virtual coursework, and intensive mentorship to prepare educators new to the field for success in diverse classroom settings. Participants will also be equipped to meet Indiana's new Early Literacy Endorsement requirements, ensuring they are well-prepared to support foundational reading skills for all students.

Road2Teach is now accepting applications for its Transition to Teaching programs. For more information, visit road2teach.com .

About Road2Teach

Road2Teach, a Stride, Inc. company, makes the teaching profession more accessible to everyone through alternative teacher certification Road2Teach is a transition to teaching alternative certification preparation program which supports aspiring educators every step of the way. Our research-based curriculum is grounded in the fundamental realities of today's classroom. Our philosophy stems from the“3 R's” framework of student achievement: rigor, relevance, and relationships. For more information, visit .

