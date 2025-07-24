Inspire Unveils Redesigned Site To Help Patients Navigate Health, Access Resources, And Find Support

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The World's Largest Online Patient Support Community Now Offers Easier Navigation, Discounted Prescriptions Through RxLess, and Personalized Dashboards via Apple Health Integration

Arlington, VA, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire , the world's largest online community of patients and caregivers, has launched a major redesign of its platform to make it easier for people managing chronic and rare conditions to find support, access trusted information, and take control of their health. Along with the redesign, Inspire is introducing two new offerings: discounted prescriptions through RxLess and personalized health dashboards via Apple Health integration.

With over 10 million annual visitors exploring health experiences across more than 3,000 conditions, Inspire hosts over 200 dedicated, condition-specific communities where patients and caregivers connect. Each community is safely moderated, offering 24/7 peer-to-peer support and real-world advice from people who truly understand-without the noise or misinformation found elsewhere online.

What's New for Inspire Members:



Easier Navigation: A redesigned experience that helps members more quickly find discussions, join communities, and explore resources.



Faster Access to Trusted Information: Educational articles and condition-specific materials are now just a click away.



RxLess Partnership: Members can now access discounts on thousands of prescription medications.

Apple Health Integration: Members can opt in to sync their Apple Health data and receive personalized dashboards that make it easier to track health trends and view progress alongside shared community experiences.



“This redesign is rooted in our mission to make life easier for patients,” said Tyler Hoersch, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Inspire.“With the addition of Apple Health integration, we're giving members the tools to personalize their Inspire experience-turning passive support into active self-management.”

Brett Kleger, CEO of Inspire, added:“We're creating the most complete digital companion for patients-where support, education, cost savings, and personal health data come together in one trusted place. This is a major step forward in how we serve our members.”

As the only platform combining patient connection, curated education, moderated safety, and now health tracking and affordability tools, Inspire continues to redefine what online support can look like-for the millions who rely on it every day.

About Inspire

Founded in 2005, Inspire is the world's largest online community and support group for patients and caregivers. More than 10 million people visit Inspire annually to find condition-specific support, share experiences, and access education across 3,000+ medical conditions. Every post is moderated to maintain a safe and welcoming environment. Inspire partners with nonprofit organizations, health companies, and research teams to ensure that patient voices are heard and supported. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Jillian Tygh Inspire 267-254-3997 ...