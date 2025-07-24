Discuss Reports Record Mid-Year Growth With AI Agentic Approach To Vibe Coding For Market Insights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seattle, Washington, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a time where 90% of business leaders think customers highly trust their brand, while only 30% of consumers actually do (PWC ), Discuss is providing a new, better way for companies to connect with andwith the people they serve. As the first company to bring together human-led and AI-led interviews in one market insights solution, called Discuss Everything , Discuss is entering the second half of 2025 with record growth driven by AI innovation, industry recognition, and market momentum.

Market Momentum

As the trust gap widens and customer expectations shift faster, a growing number of global brands and research agencies are turning to Discuss for a better way to stay connected with their audiences. In the first half of 2025, Discuss welcomed major brands like Nike, Nestle, Mastercard, Suntory Beverage & Food's Asian Pacific operations, and Dexcom, along with leading agencies including HumanBranding Inc. and Quadrant Strategies, who also added Discuss' new Interview Agent for AI moderation of some sessions moving forward.

Midway through 2025, Discuss reports a 64% year-over-year (YoY) increase in platform usage. Discuss launched a corporate initiative to leverage GenAI across all areas of the business, which enabled it to support this increasing platform adoption while only having to expand its global workforce by 16% in the first half of the year, with team members now operating in more than 20 countries across the globe.

Core Innovations

Discuss continues to lead the industry through its innovative approach to vibe coding market insights, with AI agents that scale and accelerate in-depth feedback across global teams, whether the interviewer is human or AI. When using Discuss, any team can stay close to customers – especially those that have historically been at arm's length from what consumers say and do. Vibe coding makes market insights accessible to anyone, with agents that find their ideal audiences, conduct interviews, and deliver the business insights teams need in a matter of hours, turning customer understanding into a daily advantage rather than a quarterly deliverable.

In May, Discuss introduced Discuss Now , a self-paced AI interview solution that delivers in-depth market insights at the speed of a survey. The same AI agents that power Discuss Now can also be integrated across the full Discuss platform with the Discuss Everything solution – the first to bring AI-led interviews and human-led conversations together in one place. Whether teams need quick-turn feedback or deep, emotionally rich insights, Discuss Everything gives them the flexibility to switch between methods, or blend both, based on their unique objectives and business needs while minimizing the need for multiple tools or vendors to support AI-led interviews and human-led interviews.

Industry Recognition

In the 2025 G2 Summer reports, Discuss was recognized for the 11th consecutive quarter as a Leader among 57 vendors in User Research and 18 vendors in Consumer Video Feedback. With #1 rankings for Best Results , Best Relationship , Usability and Most Implementable , Discuss continues to deliver ROI three months faster than the industry average. Customers also rated Discuss above industry benchmarks for ease of use (94%), ease of setup (92%), likelihood to recommend (94%), ease of doing business with (96%), and quality of support (96%).

Beyond awards, Discuss has led conversations at major industry events including The MarTech Conference , Quirk's London, TMRE@Home, IIEX Europe, and DMWF, sharing the stage with leading brands like Danone , HP , Mastercard , and Dexcom .

Discuss is excited to have its Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer, Jim Longo, speaking with industry visionary, Stan Sthanunathan, former EVP of Consumer and Market Insights at Unilever and former VP of Marketing Strategy and Insights at The Coca-Cola Company, at Quirk's New York on why blending human intimacy with AI-driven solutions is essential for modern consumer insights.

About Discuss

At Discuss, we exist to shatter assumptions and bring human connection back to the heart of every decision. Our all-in-one market insights platform, complete with advanced AI Agents and coupled with key services, enables organizations to collect, analyze, and share in-depth feedback from audiences around the globe. Discuss' solutions give teams the option to choose the speed and scale of a fully agentic AI approach, the depth and nuance of human-led conversations, or a blend of both. Trusted by leading Insights, Marketing, Product, CX, and UX professionals worldwide, Discuss is the preferred choice for leading brands and agencies including 3M, Suntory Global Spirits, Mastercard, HelloFresh, Reckitt, The Standard, Mondelez, Ipsos, and Escalent. Discover how Discuss can help you make faster, smarter decisions, without losing the human touch, at .

CONTACT: Jill Postoak Discuss 866-557-6716 ...