Drones Dominating The Skies With Increased Production Presenting A Rare Opportunity To Capitalize On Exponential Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALM BEACH, Fla., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - A recent release from the Department of Defense (DOD) said that:“The Pentagon to Increase Low-Cost Drone Production in U.S. It said that the Defense Department, with help from industry, will ramp up production and fielding of drones to maintain battlefield superiority. Recently at the Pentagon, 18 American-made drone prototypes were on display. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who toured the displays, said the drones that are manufactured using off-the-shelf components for rapid production are examples of disruptive thinking. Emil Michael, undersecretary of defense for research and engineering, said the prototypes on display went from concept to development in just an average of 18 months, a process that normally takes up to six years. The department will continue to rapidly innovate and scale up production of drones and other systems using cost, resilience, firepower and range as driving factors, which are areas DOD wants to improve upon," Michael said. Hegseth said in a July 10, 2025, memorandum that he's rescinding restrictive policies that hindered drone production. "Drones are the biggest battlefield innovation in a generation, accounting for most of this year's casualties in Ukraine. Our adversaries collectively produce millions of cheap drones each year," he said, noting the U.S. military is lacking needed quantities of lethal small drones. Active Companies in the drone industries include(NASDAQ: ZENA),(NASDAQ: MRCY),(NASDAQ: SPAI),(NYSE: RTX),(NASDAQ: AIRO).

The DOD release added:“The secretary said there are three goals: Prioritizing the purchase of American-made drones and parts with help from industry's private capital; Arming combat units with low-cost drones made by America's world-leading engineers and artificial intelligence experts; and Training with drones in realistic battlefield scenarios, led by leaders who are not risk averse.” The report concluded:“President Donald J. Trump signed a June 6, 2025, executive order to speed up U.S. drone production using the latest innovative industry technologies. The president said he supports reducing regulatory uncertainty and streamlining approval and certification processes for safe and secure drone production. Also, the Federal Aviation Administration and DOD will coordinate to streamline the approval processes to expand access to airspace for conducting drone training, Trump said.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) ZenaDrone Partners with Eagle Point Funding to Win US Defense Customers - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces that its subsidiary ZenaDrone has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Eagle Point Funding , a specialized consultancy for technology and defense-focused companies, to help win US defense contracts. By leveraging Eagle Point's deep expertise in R&D grant program opportunities, the company will gain structured support in identifying and preparing competitive proposals, and in establishing and expanding relationships within key US defense and government agencies.

“Our collaboration with Eagle Point Funding will accelerate testing, pilot deployments, and enable long-term procurement discussions-helping ZenaDrone to advance as a key provider of American-made drone solutions,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO.“Their expertise in navigating federal R&D funding programs such as SBIR and Department of Defense solicitations (DoD BAA), gives us a powerful advantage as we develop next-generation drone technologies aligned with US defense priorities. This partnership enhances our ability to accelerate product development, expand defense agency relationships, and unlock new growth without equity dilution.”

Eagle Point Funding helps technology companies secure non-dilutive federal R&D grants and contracts from agencies such as the DoD, Air Force, Navy, and others. They specialize in programs such as the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR), Air Force Works (AFWERX), and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), guiding clients through the application process to win contracts.

ZenaDrone has previously completed paid trials with the US Air Force and Navy Reserve, demonstrating its ability to deliver solutions including delivery of critical supplies such as blood in the field. The companies' suite of drones for military use includes the ZenaDrone 1000, the IQ Nano and the IQ Square drone that are designed for a variety of applications including inspections, surveillance, reconnaissance, and indoor inventory management for warehouses and armories. Continued... Read this full release by visiting:

Other recent developments in the drone industries include:

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY), a technology company that delivers mission-critical processing to the edge, recently announced it signed two agreements with a European defense prime contractor to expand and accelerate production of processing subsystems and components for radar and electronic warfare missions.

In June, Mercury extended this decades-long customer relationship with a five-year agreement that will enable faster, higher-volume production of sensor processing subsystems powered by Mercury's HDS6605 6U OpenVPX multiprocessing boards for airborne, land-based, and sea-based radar systems.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) , a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered defense and security solutions, recently announced the successful integration of its patented AI object detection models with drone platforms selected for the U.S. Army's Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Program of Record. Safe Pro is seeking to provide the U.S. Army's future fleet of drones with enhanced explosive threat detection, force protection and essential intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities utilizing the Company's AI-powered computer vision technologies.

This integration supports the U.S. Army's evolving need for real-time threat detection and ISR capabilities across its next-generation drone fleet. Safe Pro's proprietary computer vision technology enhances these drones with battlefield-proven AI models capable of rapidly identifying explosive threats and other hazards in complex environments.

RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX) recently reported second quarter 2025 results. "We continued our momentum in the second quarter with organic sales and profit growth* across all three segments, including 16 percent commercial aftermarket growth," said RTX Chairman and CEO Chris Calio. "Our backlog grew to $236 billion, up 15 percent versus prior year, and we secured major awards for our geared turbofan engines and integrated air and missile defense capabilities in the quarter."

"Our updated outlook reflects strong operational performance in the first half and incorporates our current assessment of the impact of tariffs. We are focused on delivering on the strong growth in our commercial and defense end markets and remain well positioned to drive long term profitable growth."

AIRO Group Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRO), a global leader in advanced aerospace and defense technologies, recently announced at EAA AirVenture 2025 in Oshkosh, WI, the development of its new middle-mile, medium-lift cargo drone and the expansion of its operations into the YMX Innovation Zone in Mirabel, Quebec. The initiative is led by its Electric Air Mobility segment, Jaunt Air Mobility, and its Canadian subsidiary, Jaunt Air Mobility Canada.

Jaunt's presence in this hub for Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) innovation strengthens its collaboration with Vertiko Mobilité, a Canadian leader in AAM operations and ground infrastructure development, and benefits from the support of Aéroports de Montréal (ADM).

The new cargo drone is designed to carry 250–500 lbs. over distances of 200+ miles, aiming to provide an efficient, low-emission alternative to traditional middle-mile freight solutions such as box trucks and tractor-trailers.

