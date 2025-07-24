Dental X-Ray Market Projected To Reach USD 5.90 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 8.40% With Strong Growth In U.S. And Global Adoption - SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Research by SNS Insider, the global dental X-ray market, valued at USD 2.90 billion in 2023, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.40% through 2032, driven by technological advancements, increasing dental disorders, and rising awareness of preventive dental care. Austin, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental X-ray Market Size & Growth Analysis: According to SNS Insider, the Dental X-Ray Market was valued at USD 2.90 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.90 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.40% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032. The U.S. market, a key contributor to this growth, was valued at USD 953.06 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.91 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.08%.

Get Free Sample Report of the Dental X-ray Market: The rising global prevalence of dental diseases, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and growing adoption of digital imaging systems are primary factors accelerating market growth. Innovations such as 3D cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT), AI-powered diagnostics, and portable X-ray devices are further transforming diagnostic precision and accessibility. Key Dental X-ray Companies Profiled in the Report

Carestream Health (Carestream Dental X-ray, CS 9300)

Dentsply Sirona (XIOS XG Supreme, Sirona Orthophos SL)

Planmeca OY (Planmeca ProMax 3D, Planmeca ProX)

Vatech (PaX-i3D Green, EzSensor Classic)

Konica Minolta (AeroDR X-ray, ImagePilot)

GE Healthcare (Horizon Intraoral, Definium 8000)

Shimadzu Corporation (TruSystem, X-ray Imaging System)

Hitachi (Airis Vento, Regius Nano)

Sirona (XG3, XIOS XG) XDR Radiology (XDR 2000, XDR HD) Dental X-ray Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 2.9 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 5.90 billion CAGR CAGR of 8.40% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers

Increase in geriatric population and dental care needs

Growing investments in dental infrastructure and diagnostic equipment

Technological innovations in digital and panoramic imaging Favorable reimbursement policies in developed economies

Analog Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Share of the Dental X-Ray Market, By Product

In 2023, the analog segment held the largest market share with 58%, driven by its employed in developing regions, where budget-minded clinics can take advantage of inexpensive, easy-to-use tech. Analog systems tend to be less expensive to purchase, easier to install, and less complex to maintain than digital systems. Continued demand and market dominance are fueled by reliability, well-entrenched workflow integration, and deployment in rural and semi-urban environments.

Based on the Type, the Intraoral Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Dental X-Ray Market

The intraoral segment dominated the dental x-ray market in 2023, owing to its accuracy in identifying cavities, gum disease, and issues with roots. Periodic follow-up and detailed imaging of individual teeth are performed by intraoral X-rays, preferred by dentists for routine follow-ups. Strong demand is further supported by the increasing use of these materials in preventive and restorative dentistry.

By Application, the Medical Segment is the Dominating Segment of the Dental X-Ray Market

In 2023, the medical segment held the largest share of the dental x-ray market, as it is incorporated in hospitals, dental clinics, and diagnostic facilities that provide full oral care. The growing prevalence of dental disorders, the rise in the number of patients, and the preference for modern diagnostics in dental clinics are some of the factors driving the demand.

For a Personalized Briefing with Our Industry Analysts, Connect Now:

Dental X-ray Market Segmentation

By Type



Intraoral Extraoral

By Product



Digital Analog

By Application



Medical

Cosmetic Dentistry Forensic

By End-User



Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Diagnostic Centers Dental Academic & Research Institutes

Dental X-Ray Market is Expected to Register Fastest Growth in Asia-Pacific, North America Dominates

The dental x-ray market in North America accounted for the largest share of 38% in 2023, owing to the well-settled health expenditure, dental care awareness, and digital radiography penetration. The existence of substantial dental insurance coverage, increasing demand for aesthetic dentistry, and industry effort placed on early detection continue to drive market growth. There are also major imaging technology vendors in the region, and R&D investment in innovation and regional leadership.

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing oral health awareness, dental tourism, and a rising middle-class population who are interested in preventive care. The market growth in the Asia Pacific region is primarily driven by the growing healthcare infrastructure, initiatives adopted by the government, and the increase in the implementation of advanced imaging systems in countries including China, India, and South Korea, among others.





Buy the Full Dental X-ray Market Report (Single-User License) Now:

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Dental X-ray Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Type

6. Dental X-ray Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Product

7. Dental X-ray Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Application

8. Dental X-ray Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By End-User

9. Dental X-ray Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Analyst Recommendations

12. Assumptions

13. Disclaimer

14. Appendix

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK) Email: ...