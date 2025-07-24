Social Firm Named Among 50Pros' Summer 2025 'Best In Industry' Top Firms

The recognition is awarded only to agencies that demonstrate exceptional client satisfaction, consistent performance across projects, industry leadership and innovation, and the proven ability to deliver measurable results.

Columbus Digital Marketing Agency Continues Award-Winning Streak With Exclusive Industry Recognition

- Matt Erney, Strategic Marketing DirectorCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Social Firm , a leading digital marketing and web development agency, has been recognized as one of 50Pros' Summer 2025 "Best in Industry" Top Firms. This exclusive recognition adds to the agency's remarkable 2025 performance, which includes winning the Hermes Creative Awards Gold and the Web Excellence Awards.50Pros is a highly selective, New York-based platform that curates top-performing agencies across more than 50 service categories. The company uses an invitation-only vetting process, with its internal research team identifying promising firms based on public performance indicators, client success stories, and industry reputation."Being selected by 50Pros as a 'Best in Industry' Top Firm is incredibly meaningful because they found us – we didn't apply," said Matt Erney, Social Firm's founder and Strategic Marketing Director. "This recognition validates our team's consistent commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients and reinforces our position as a trusted leader in the digital marketing space."The recognition is awarded only to agencies that demonstrate exceptional client satisfaction, consistent performance across projects, industry leadership and innovation, and the proven ability to deliver measurable results. Social Firm joins an elite group of agencies that serve Fortune 500 companies and innovative startups alike."What makes this recognition particularly special is that it's based on our track record of client success and industry reputation," added Jason Willis, Social Firm's Creative Director. "This honor, combined with our other 2025 awards, demonstrates that our approach of combining passion, technology, and creativity consistently delivers award-winning results that our clients can depend on."This latest achievement continues Social Firm's exceptional 2025 award streak, which includes:- 2025 Hermes Creative Awards Gold Winner for Sports Imports E-Commerce Website Design- 15th Web Excellence Awards Winner for the Sports Imports website- 50Pros "Best in Industry" Top Firm recognitionAccording to industry research, firms displaying credentials such as the 50Pros "Top Firm" badge can boost conversion rates by up to 30-40%, as they demonstrate trust, authority, and credibility to prospective clients."These recognitions energize our team to continue pushing boundaries and setting new standards in digital marketing and web development," concluded Erney. "We remain focused on our core mission of helping companies of all sizes succeed online, engage meaningfully with their customers, and achieve sustainable business growth."# # #About Social FirmFounded in 2010, Social Firm is a Columbus, Ohio-based digital marketing and design agency with a team of expert digital marketers and designers who combine passion, technology, and creativity to help companies of all sizes succeed online, engage with their customers, and achieve long-term business success. Schedule your free consultation and digital audit with Social Firm.About 50Pros50Pros is a New York-based platform that curates and recognizes top-performing agencies across more than 50 service categories, including digital marketing, SEO, branding, and software development. Their recognition is based on a rigorous vetting process that evaluates firms for client satisfaction, consistent performance, and industry leadership. The platform is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and startups alike to find vetted, high-performing partners for digital projects.

