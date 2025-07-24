Pentaleap and Teads Partner to Break New Ground in Programmatic Retail Media

Partnership enables advertisers to activate omnichannel campaigns across multiple retail networks through a single platform

- Craig Hughes, EVP Corporate & Business Development, TeadsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pentaleap Inc., a leader in retail media technology, and Teads (NASDAQ: TEAD), the omnichannel outcomes platform for the open internet, today announced a new-to-market partnership delivering a real-time bidding (RTB) integration for retailers' onsite Sponsored Product Ads (SPAs). This industry-first innovation enables advertisers to activate Sponsored Product Ads across multiple retail networks through a single platform, Teads Ad Manager, while giving retailers access to their fair share of the sector's growth in the coming years.As retail media is projected to capture 20% of the $100.7B total US digital ad spending by 2029 (eMarketer), forward-thinking retailers are shifting to open up their inventory to brands in unified media management platforms and away from fragmented, specialized retail media platforms to capture a greater share of this growing market.RTB Built for Retail Networks & Sponsored ListingsThis partnership solves a key industry challenge by enabling brands to access onsite SPA inventory from retail media networks through their preferred programmatic buying platforms, with RTB providing standardized access and controls. By combining Teads' deep relationships with the world's leading consumer brands with Pentaleap's ultra-responsive ad serving technology, marketers will now have access to high-quality advertising at scale.“We're witnessing a shift in how retailers sell ad inventory,” said Andreas Reiffen, CEO and Co-Founder of Pentaleap.“What was once impossible is now a reality: thanks to Pentaleap's industry-leading, lightning-fast ad serving technology, retailers can now run SPAs via RTB for the first time ever-turning onsite retail media into something truly programmatic.”“Historically, slow load times blocked programmatic solutions like RTB from working for onsite Sponsored Products. With Pentaleap's speed, we've solved that. This technology gives retailers access to demand from platforms where brands already spend-allowing brands to engage customers faster and more effectively than ever before.”Teads brings unique advantages to retail media: over $1.7B in ad spend from global premium brands and outcome-driven performance across 50+ markets. This partnership opens the door for high-value advertisers across multiple categories to directly access Sponsored Product Ads inventory programmatically."For the first time, advertisers can activate retail media alongside their broader omnichannel campaigns in Teads Ad Manager," said Craig Hughes , EVP Corporate & Business Development at Teads. "We're reducing complexity for advertisers, enabling activation across multiple retail environments alongside their existing upper-funnel campaigns. This is a major step in delivering full-funnel activation for brands.”Retailers Win with Control and ScaleThe integration empowers retailers with:. Quality-first expansion: Access to Teads' global advertiser ecosystem while maintaining full inventory control.. Revenue diversification: Seamless integration with significant existing advertiser demand through single-platform management.. Competitive positioning: Advanced RTB capabilities that attract brands seeking streamlined retail media activation and improved standardization through existing buying platforms used for media buys outside of retail media.Brands Win with Simplified AccessAdvertisers gain:. Streamlined activation: Manage retail media within existing Teads workflows as part of an omnichannel strategy alongside display, video, and CTV campaigns in a single line item.. High-intent placements: Access high-intent shoppers near the point of purchase across retailer e-commerce experiences.. Measurable, closed-loop outcomes: Full-funnel optimization with Teads' predictive technology and closed-loop sales reporting.This partnership is a significant milestone in Pentaleap's ongoing mission to democratize retail media and solve the fragmentation problem that has hindered the industry's growth. By connecting demand from leading programmatic ad buyers, Pentaleap is solidifying its position as the central engine of modern retail media.About PentaleapPentaleap is leading retail media towards an open, efficient ecosystem. Its modular retail media platform delivers stellar shopping experiences, makes advertisers happy, and drives hundreds of millions in revenue for world-class retail media networks like The Home Depot, Farmacia San Pablo, and Pague Menos. For more information, visit .About TeadsTeads is the omnichannel outcomes platform for the open internet, driving full-funnel results for marketers across premium media. With a focus on meaningful business outcomes for branding and performance objectives, Teads ensures value is driven with every media dollar by leveraging predictive AI technology to connect quality media, beautiful brand creative, and context-driven addressability and measurement. One of the most scaled advertising platforms on the open internet, Teads is directly partnered with more than 10,000 publishers and 20,000 advertisers globally. The company is headquartered in New York, with a global team of nearly 1,800 people in 30+ countries.

