Excellence Canada Announces The Recipients Of The 2025 Canadian Business Excellence Award For Private Business (CBEA)

Excellence Canada President, Sean Slater

Excellence Canada Logo

CBEA Logo

Excellence Canada announces that, at the ninth annual Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Business, 35 organizations have earned the CBEA

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Excellence Canada is pleased to announce that, at the ninth annual Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Business, 35 Canadian organizations will be receiving the Canadian Business Excellence Award for clearly demonstrating a strategic approach to successfully improving business performance and achieving goals, with a focus on the following three key performance areas: Delighted Customers; Engaged Employees; and Innovation.The Canadian Business Excellence Awards is an annual awards program that recognizes outstanding achievements by organizations in the private sector, from coast-to-coast across Canada.“The quality of our award winners this year is outstanding,” says Sean Slater, President and CEO of Excellence Canada.“We are proud that after nine years, the CBEA program has become the preeminent awards program for Canada's private organizations.”The awards, sponsored by CEO Global Network, will be presented at the 2025 Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Business Ceremony & Reception on Tuesday, September 23rd at the Eglinton Grand in Toronto.For complete event details and registration, please visit:We are pleased to announce the recipients of the 2025 Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Business:Alendel Fabrics – Toronto, ONBeaverTails Canada Inc. – Montréal, QCBloom Funding – Saint John, NBBombardier – Dorval, QCCanadian Dental Services Corp – Toronto, ONCatch Engineering Corporation – Calgary, ABdahl Valve Limited – Mississauga, ONDamara Spa Toronto – Toronto, ONDesign Works Engineering – Edmonton, ABDog and Pony Studios Inc. – Toronto, ONElectromate Inc. – Vaughan, ONFleetOptics Inc. – Mississauga, ONGeotab – Oakville, ONGordon's Downsizing & Estate Services Ltd. Brokerage – Kingston, ONGroupe MMI – Saint-Laurent, QCHGrégoire – Saint-Eustache, QCHub Technology Group Inc. – Etobicoke, ONHyphen – Toronto, ONInfluence Marketing – Mississauga, ONIntegracare Inc. – Toronto, ONIntellimeter Canada Inc. – Pickering, ONJan Kelley – Burlington, ONKognitive Tech Inc. – Toronto, ONLevio Consulting – Quebec City, QCMayhew Inc. – Richmond Hill, ONMSP Corp – Montréal, QCNorthland Properties Corporation – Vancouver, BCR. Khanuja Dentistry Professional Corporation – Brampton, ONT&T Power Group Inc. – Wellesley, ONTrinity Village – Kitchener, ONVestacon Limited – Vaughan, ONWaterford Global Inc. – Winnipeg, MBWestern Financial GroupWeston Forest – Mississauga, ONWinright Law – Vancouver, BCAbout Excellence CanadaExcellence Canada is an independent, not-for-profit organization that champions organizational excellence and competitiveness across Canada. Through standards, certification, consulting, and recognition programs, it supports businesses and institutions in improving their performance and achieving sustainable success. Excellence Canada's sole purpose is to help other organizations be better at what they do.About CEO Global NetworkCEO Global Network is designed exclusively for CEOs and Executives who are lifelong learners. They are an elite group who have committed to working with other CEOs to develop action plans for improving their success on all levels – in their businesses, as well as in their personal and family lives.For further information, please contact us:Sean Slater, President & CEO, Excellence Canada...Jen Wilson, Chief Operating Officer, CEO Global Network...

Sean Slater

Excellence Canada

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.