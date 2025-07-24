Excellence Canada Announces The Recipients Of The 2025 Canadian Business Excellence Award For Private Business (CBEA)
Excellence Canada President, Sean Slater
Excellence Canada Logo
CBEA Logo
Excellence Canada announces that, at the ninth annual Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Business, 35 organizations have earned the CBEATORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Excellence Canada is pleased to announce that, at the ninth annual Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Business, 35 Canadian organizations will be receiving the Canadian Business Excellence Award for clearly demonstrating a strategic approach to successfully improving business performance and achieving goals, with a focus on the following three key performance areas: Delighted Customers; Engaged Employees; and Innovation.
The Canadian Business Excellence Awards is an annual awards program that recognizes outstanding achievements by organizations in the private sector, from coast-to-coast across Canada.
“The quality of our award winners this year is outstanding,” says Sean Slater, President and CEO of Excellence Canada.“We are proud that after nine years, the CBEA program has become the preeminent awards program for Canada's private organizations.”
The awards, sponsored by CEO Global Network, will be presented at the 2025 Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Business Ceremony & Reception on Tuesday, September 23rd at the Eglinton Grand in Toronto.
For complete event details and registration, please visit:
We are pleased to announce the recipients of the 2025 Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Business:
Alendel Fabrics – Toronto, ON
BeaverTails Canada Inc. – Montréal, QC
Bloom Funding – Saint John, NB
Bombardier – Dorval, QC
Canadian Dental Services Corp – Toronto, ON
Catch Engineering Corporation – Calgary, AB
dahl Valve Limited – Mississauga, ON
Damara Spa Toronto – Toronto, ON
Design Works Engineering – Edmonton, AB
Dog and Pony Studios Inc. – Toronto, ON
Electromate Inc. – Vaughan, ON
FleetOptics Inc. – Mississauga, ON
Geotab – Oakville, ON
Gordon's Downsizing & Estate Services Ltd. Brokerage – Kingston, ON
Groupe MMI – Saint-Laurent, QC
HGrégoire – Saint-Eustache, QC
Hub Technology Group Inc. – Etobicoke, ON
Hyphen – Toronto, ON
Influence Marketing – Mississauga, ON
Integracare Inc. – Toronto, ON
Intellimeter Canada Inc. – Pickering, ON
Jan Kelley – Burlington, ON
Kognitive Tech Inc. – Toronto, ON
Levio Consulting – Quebec City, QC
Mayhew Inc. – Richmond Hill, ON
MSP Corp – Montréal, QC
Northland Properties Corporation – Vancouver, BC
R. Khanuja Dentistry Professional Corporation – Brampton, ON
T&T Power Group Inc. – Wellesley, ON
Trinity Village – Kitchener, ON
Vestacon Limited – Vaughan, ON
Waterford Global Inc. – Winnipeg, MB
Western Financial Group
Weston Forest – Mississauga, ON
Winright Law – Vancouver, BC
About Excellence Canada
Excellence Canada is an independent, not-for-profit organization that champions organizational excellence and competitiveness across Canada. Through standards, certification, consulting, and recognition programs, it supports businesses and institutions in improving their performance and achieving sustainable success. Excellence Canada's sole purpose is to help other organizations be better at what they do.
About CEO Global Network
CEO Global Network is designed exclusively for CEOs and Executives who are lifelong learners. They are an elite group who have committed to working with other CEOs to develop action plans for improving their success on all levels – in their businesses, as well as in their personal and family lives.
For further information, please contact us:
Sean Slater, President & CEO, Excellence Canada
Jen Wilson, Chief Operating Officer, CEO Global Network
Sean Slater
Excellence Canada
