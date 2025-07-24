Passionate Math Educator Rashida Squalls Chatman Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rashida Squalls Chatman, passionate math educator, has announced her initiative to revolutionize math education through personalized teaching methods designed to foster a love for numbers and problem-solving. Rashida's journey from aspiring pediatrician to a celebrated educator underscores her commitment to creating a math-positive environment that inspires students across the educational spectrum.

“I initially went to school to become a pediatrician,” Rashida recalls.“I had been in education all my life, often serving as a peer tutor during my school years. But as I was preparing for medical school, I found my enthusiasm waning. It was then I realized my true calling wasn't in medicine, but in education.”

Rashida's pivot from medicine to education stemmed from her disillusionment with the healthcare field's focus on profit over healing, a realization she came to during internships with pediatricians and through her experiences shadowing medical professionals.“Medicine wasn't a healing place for me,” she explains.“After conversations with my parents, I decided to return home and pursue a teaching certification program. That's how my career in education truly began.”

A Lifelong Passion for Numbers

Having grown up watching her older brother, who is now a financial analyst, interact with numbers, Rashida developed an early fondness for mathematics. This sibling influence led her to cultivate a natural aptitude for math, which she now channels into teaching.

“I love teaching because I have the opportunity to impact students' lives and help them master information,” explains Rashida. Her ultimate goal is to transform every student into a“math person” by dismantling their fears and misconceptions.“Loving math only requires the right exposure and experiences,” she asserts.“With the right guidance, anyone can connect with numbers in a meaningful way.”

Innovative and Individualized Teaching Methods

Rashida's teaching philosophy is rooted in understanding how each student processes information. By integrating various teaching methods, she matches instructional approaches with individual learning styles.

“I start with fun activities that prompt students to think about numbers in non-conventional ways,” she shares.“This approach helps me grasp how they process information, which in turn allows me to tailor my instruction to fit their needs.” Whether a student is a visual, auditory, or kinesthetic learner, Rashida ensures they have the resources necessary to understand and appreciate the numbers.

Addressing Challenges in Education

The greatest challenge Rashida faces is breaking down math phobias, a common anxiety for many students. Her approach includes avoiding rigid teaching methods that demand conformity and instead embracing diverse learning styles.

“The key is to make math relatable and approachable,” Rashida explains,“which can only be achieved when teaching aligns with how students naturally think.”

Her approach has not only won over students but also their parents, fostering strong partnerships that enhance educational outcomes. According to Rashida, parental involvement is crucial to student success.“Creating alliances with parents ensures a unified support system for students, both academically and emotionally,” she states.

Community Involvement and Future Goals

Beyond the classroom, Rashida is actively involved in community service. Drawing from her nurturing upbringing in a large blended family, she dedicates herself to initiatives that support children's educational and emotional needs.

Rashida collaborates with her church to provide tutoring to students who require extra assistance in math. Additionally, she participates in outreach programs, including backpack giveaways and disaster relief efforts for families affected by natural calamities.

“I'm passionate about giving back because I was nurtured and supported as a child,” Rashida reflects.“I feel it's my duty to pay it forward and provide similar opportunities and support to today's youth.”

Looking ahead, Rashida is working to establish safe spaces for students to explore their academic and personal interests outside the home.“Ultimately, I want to offer environments where students feel secure and supported in their educational journeys.”

