Jess Fisher Of King Fish Properties Reels In 2025 Best Of South Carolina Regional Award
King Fish Properties specializes in turning complex real estate transactions into straightforward, manageable steps for clients. What distinguishes Jess is more than impressive sales figures-it's dedication to treating every client as a priority. Known for sharp negotiating skills, local market expertise, and exceptional communication, Jess has built a reputation for seamless service that extends well beyond closing. With 80% of his business driven by repeat customers and referrals, Jess Fisher's commitment shines through in the trust and loyalty that he earns.
“Real estate can be overwhelming, but it shouldn't be,” says Jess Fisher.“My goal is to make the process clear and manageable, so clients feel confident every step of the way. This award honors that commitment and motivates me to keep raising the standard of service.”
Earning the 2025 Best of South Carolina Regional Award highlights King Fish Properties' ongoing dedication to excellence in the real estate industry. As Jess looks to the future, he remains focused on delivering a client-first experience that simplifies home buying and selling in the Murrells Inlet area, building relationships that last long after the deal closes.
Jess Fisher
King Fish Properties
+1 843-446-6833
