Jess Fisher Of King Fish Properties Reels In 2025 Best Of South Carolina Regional Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MURRELLS INLET, SC, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Navigating the real estate market can be daunting, but for buyers and sellers in the Murrells Inlet area, Jess Fisher of King Fish Properties has made it noticeably easier. Recognized as a 2025 Best of South Carolina Regional Award winner, Jess Fisher, president and broker of King Fish Properties, continues to set a high bar for personalized, clear, and trustworthy real estate service.King Fish Properties specializes in turning complex real estate transactions into straightforward, manageable steps for clients. What distinguishes Jess is more than impressive sales figures-it's dedication to treating every client as a priority. Known for sharp negotiating skills, local market expertise, and exceptional communication, Jess has built a reputation for seamless service that extends well beyond closing. With 80% of his business driven by repeat customers and referrals, Jess Fisher's commitment shines through in the trust and loyalty that he earns.“Real estate can be overwhelming, but it shouldn't be,” says Jess Fisher.“My goal is to make the process clear and manageable, so clients feel confident every step of the way. This award honors that commitment and motivates me to keep raising the standard of service.”Earning the 2025 Best of South Carolina Regional Award highlights King Fish Properties' ongoing dedication to excellence in the real estate industry. As Jess looks to the future, he remains focused on delivering a client-first experience that simplifies home buying and selling in the Murrells Inlet area, building relationships that last long after the deal closes.For more information click here

Jess Fisher

King Fish Properties

+1 843-446-6833

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.