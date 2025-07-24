From The Vault To The Dance Floor: Hit Songwriter Fawn Drops Lofthouse Remix Of Fan-Favorite 'Where Has Your Love Gone'

Photo taken by Andre' Cohen

When deep love and heartbreak collide, it sounds just like this-raw, real, and born from the heart.

- FawnLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stonedef Records announces the Lofthouse remix release of“Where Has Your Love Gone”, the latest EDM track from International music force Fawn , the Billboard Top 5 charting recording artist, singer-songwriter and composer. Set to drop on August 1, 2025, with pre-orders available beginning July 28, this treasured classic brings the heat and plunges into the depths of heartache.Fawn reflects on the subject of her song,“I wrote 'Where Has Your Love Gone' in just twenty minutes. The lyrics and melody flowed from my heart in a single take. That's the unfiltered force of soulmate love and the deep ache it can leave behind."Remixed by Lofthouse in Johannesburg Gauteng, South Africa,“Where Has Your Love Gone” is part of The Archive Collection-a special series from Fawn that unveils previously unreleased tracks, mixes, remixes and a select number of previously released songs straight from her personal vault.Fawn shares,“This particular remix of 'Where Has Your Love Gone' was created when I connected with Lofthouse on an old platform for indie artists called Music Freedom, founded by *NSYNC's JC Chasez . Lofthouse brought this raw, edgy energy to my original song and I'm thrilled that it's finally getting a global release.”With Fawn's vocals produced by herself and singer-songwriter Vincent Covello at Terrace Studios in Hollywood Hills, California, Fawn recently re-mixed and re-mastered the track at 1888 Studios. Reflecting more on the recording studio session of her song, Fawn shared,“I remember how tough it was laying down these vocals, because each word came from a place of deep personal pain. My heart was breaking as I sang, and the tears kept painfully flowing. Singing the words I had written and recording those vocals was like reliving every torturous moment in slow motion...that's what can happen when a song has been born from deep inside your spirit."Stonedef Records recalled, "That studio session is etched in our memory. The room was heavy with emotion-you could hear a pin drop when Fawn began singing 'Where Has Your Love Gone.' Her words and vocals were raw, heartfelt, and deeply moving. It's a story that resonates with everyone."“Where Has Your Love Gone Lofthouse Remix” will be available on all major digital platforms, including Beatport, starting August 1, 2025.

Songirl Music

Stonedef Records, INC.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.