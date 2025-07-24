Hip Replacement Market Is Projected To Reach $8.6 Billion By 2031 Global Strategic Business Report

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PORTLAND, IA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global hip replacement market was estimated at $5.9 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $8.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The market study is exclusively meant to help the readers with a complete valuation of industry analysis and trends. Most importantly, the study offers qualitative data about how the market is developing and moving forward.Alarming rise in incidence of road accidents, growing improvements in healthcare infrastructure, rise in prevalence of arthritis, and increase in geriatric population contribute toward the growth of the global hip replacement market during the forecast period.Download Sample Report-Determinants of growth:Rise in R&D activities for advancements in hip replacement surgeries and increase in product launches & product approvals drive the growth of the global hip replacement market. Moreover, integration of advanced navigation system and robotics with surgical operations has supplemented the growth even more. Simultaneously, surge in number of surgical procedures and spike in access to health care facilities have created lucrative opportunities in the industry.The increase in prevalence of orthopedic diseases and rise in incidence of hip injuries drives the Hip Replacement Market growth. The bone diseases such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, osteonecrosis, fractures, and bone tumors are the conditions that commonly require surgical intervention. While a number of conditions can cause hip pain, hip replacement is reserved for individuals with extensive hip damage. Furthermore, rise in number of geriatric populations boosts the growth of hip replacement market. The elderly people are more prone to dental problems and orthopedic diseases. Thus, geriatric population signifies increase in patients of chronic diseases. For instance, according to the World Health organization (WHO), by 2050, the world's population of people aged 60 years and older is expected to reach 2.1 billion.Hip Replacement Market Segmentation:By procedure, the total hip replacement segment contributed to nearly one-third of the global hip replacement market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. Rise in the prevalence of osteoarthritis and increase in number of the geriatric population drive the segment growth. The revision hip replacement segment, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in adoption of hip implants and product launches in the market.Based on material, the metal-on-polyethylene segment generated around one-third of the global hip replacement market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. Increasing prevalence of bone disorders and surge in incidence of road accidents fuel the segment growth. The ceramic-on-polyethylene segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031, due to advantage of ceramic & plastic over metals and advancements in hip implants.Based on end-user, the hospitals segment held more than half of the global hip replacement market revenue in 2021. The same segment would also garner the fastest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Increase in healthcare expenditure and rise in number of hospitals across the world fuel the segment growth.For Purchase Inquiry-Based on region, North America held the major share in 2021, generating nearly half of the global hip replacement market. Surge in product launches across the region, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and presence of key players propel the market growth. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would garner the fastest CAGR of 5.8% by 2031. This is attributed to rise in healthcare expenditure, development in healthcare infrastructure, and high population base across the province.Key players in the industry:Colfax IncConformis IncB. Braun Melsungen AGGruppo Bioimpianti s.r.l.Stryker CorporationJohnson & JohnsonZimmer Biomet Holdings IncKyocera CorporationCorin Group PLCExactech IncGlobus Medical IncIntegra LifeSciencesMedacta InternationalMereteMicroPort Scientific CorporationSmith & Nephew PLCAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

