Russia, Ukraine Commit to Istanbul Agreements
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine have both honored the humanitarian arrangements agreed upon during the second round of negotiations held in Istanbul the previous month, according to Moscow's lead negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky.
These comments were delivered to the media after the conclusion of the third round of direct peace discussions in Türkiye.
Medinsky noted that Russia had made an offer to transfer an additional 3,000 bodies of deceased Ukrainian troops.
He mentioned that the remains would be delivered through the Red Cross once Kiev officially confirms its readiness to receive them.
Furthermore, Medinsky revealed that Russia had put forward a new proposal for a prisoner exchange, involving no fewer than 1,200 prisoners of war from each side.
He also mentioned that Russia had suggested temporary ceasefires lasting either 24 or 48 hours.
These pauses in fighting would allow for the safe evacuation of injured soldiers and the retrieval of fallen personnel from combat zones.
He went on to say that Moscow invited Ukraine to establish three virtual working groups to address political, humanitarian, and military issues.
According to Medinsky, Kiev has agreed to review this initiative and consider the formation of these teams for ongoing dialogue.
The chief Russian negotiator also commented that Russia had examined the full list of 339 Ukrainian children provided by Kiev.
He clarified that while some of the children have already been returned, many had never entered Russian territory to begin with.
