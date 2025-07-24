403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Raffles Udaipur Announces The Appointment Of Guneeta Duggal As Director Of Sales And Marketing
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) July 2025 – Raffles Udaipur is proud to announce the appointment of Guneeta Duggal as its new Director of Sales and Marketing. With over two decades of strategic leadership and a proven track record in the luxury hospitality industry, Guneeta will spearhead the hotel's sales and marketing initiatives, driving growth, strengthening brand presence, and elevating the guest experience.
Guneeta joins Raffles Udaipur following a distinguished tenure as Director of Sales and Marketing at JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa, where she redefined market positioning, consistently exceeded revenue targets, and led the property to achieve record-breaking financial performance. Under her leadership, the resort was recognized with numerous industry accolades, and its bespoke experiences became a benchmark in luxury hospitality.
Her illustrious career spans leadership roles with Marriott International's National and Global Sales Organizations, where she managed portfolios across 130+ in India and 6000+ Globally, contributed to multi-crore revenue streams, and cultivated strategic partnership across corporate, MICE, and leisure segments. Guneeta's expertise extends to globally recognized brands such as Starwood Hotels & Resorts, The Westin Gurgaon & Sohna, and Taj Hotels Resorts & Spas, where she led high-performing teams and delivered exceptional
business results.
Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Rajesh Namby, General Manager of Raffles Udaipur, said, "We are ecstatic to welcome Guneeta Duggal to Raffles Udaipur. Her strategic acumen, deep industry insights, and leadership experience make her an outstanding addition to our team. I am confident that with her dynamic approach, Guneeta will play a pivotal role in further strengthening our brand and driving new levels of excellence."
In her new role, Guneeta will lead the hotel's sales and marketing efforts, overseeing strategic planning, brand positioning, and guest engagement, as Raffles Udaipur continues to set new benchmarks in luxury and personalized service.
About Raffles Udaipur
Set amidst the tranquil Udai Sagar Lake and framed by the ancient Aravalli hills, Raffles Udaipur is a breathtaking destination that blends regal heritage with contemporary elegance. The resort now features 137 rooms and suites – 101 on its private island and 36 newly added along the lakeshore – each thoughtfully designed to offer serene views and a deep sense of place. Guests begin their journey at the newly introduced Raffles Lakeshore Udaipur, before a gentle boat ride carries them across the lake to the island.
Each moment is designed to inspire calm and connection-from open-air yoga and guided meditation to bespoke wellness rituals at the Raffles Spa. A tranquil sanctuary where over 100 bird species are drawn through the year, the spa is a sanctuary rooted in sustainability and reverence for nature. The landscape is alive with native flora and fauna, home to migratory birds, butterflies, and more. Meandering pathways lead through lush gardens, creating a living, breathing connection to the land that encourages quiet discovery.
Two distinct pool experiences await: the Lakeshore's infinity-edge pool appears to merge seamlessly with the lake beyond, while the island's open-air pool, edged with private cabanas, offers a peaceful retreat beneath open skies.
With ten distinctive dining and bar experiences – six on the island and four on the lakeshore – every culinary moment is crafted to delight. Celebrations take centre stage across six beautifully curated venues, including an intimate island temple.
Whether through the gracious service of the legendary Raffles Butler, moments of play at the tennis court or children's area, or quiet reflection in nature, Raffles Udaipur offers an atmosphere of ease, connection, and quiet joy.
About Raffles
Founded in Singapore in 1887, Raffles Hotels, Resorts and Residences are places where ideas are born, history is made and stories and legends are created. At each landmark address, distinguished guests and residents will find a world of elegance and enchanted glamour, where Raffles' renowned legacy of gracious service knows no bounds. As the authentic heart of a destination, Raffles champions fine art and design, and fosters culture in all its forms, guiding guests to make discoveries in their own time and way.
Guneeta joins Raffles Udaipur following a distinguished tenure as Director of Sales and Marketing at JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa, where she redefined market positioning, consistently exceeded revenue targets, and led the property to achieve record-breaking financial performance. Under her leadership, the resort was recognized with numerous industry accolades, and its bespoke experiences became a benchmark in luxury hospitality.
Her illustrious career spans leadership roles with Marriott International's National and Global Sales Organizations, where she managed portfolios across 130+ in India and 6000+ Globally, contributed to multi-crore revenue streams, and cultivated strategic partnership across corporate, MICE, and leisure segments. Guneeta's expertise extends to globally recognized brands such as Starwood Hotels & Resorts, The Westin Gurgaon & Sohna, and Taj Hotels Resorts & Spas, where she led high-performing teams and delivered exceptional
business results.
Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Rajesh Namby, General Manager of Raffles Udaipur, said, "We are ecstatic to welcome Guneeta Duggal to Raffles Udaipur. Her strategic acumen, deep industry insights, and leadership experience make her an outstanding addition to our team. I am confident that with her dynamic approach, Guneeta will play a pivotal role in further strengthening our brand and driving new levels of excellence."
In her new role, Guneeta will lead the hotel's sales and marketing efforts, overseeing strategic planning, brand positioning, and guest engagement, as Raffles Udaipur continues to set new benchmarks in luxury and personalized service.
About Raffles Udaipur
Set amidst the tranquil Udai Sagar Lake and framed by the ancient Aravalli hills, Raffles Udaipur is a breathtaking destination that blends regal heritage with contemporary elegance. The resort now features 137 rooms and suites – 101 on its private island and 36 newly added along the lakeshore – each thoughtfully designed to offer serene views and a deep sense of place. Guests begin their journey at the newly introduced Raffles Lakeshore Udaipur, before a gentle boat ride carries them across the lake to the island.
Each moment is designed to inspire calm and connection-from open-air yoga and guided meditation to bespoke wellness rituals at the Raffles Spa. A tranquil sanctuary where over 100 bird species are drawn through the year, the spa is a sanctuary rooted in sustainability and reverence for nature. The landscape is alive with native flora and fauna, home to migratory birds, butterflies, and more. Meandering pathways lead through lush gardens, creating a living, breathing connection to the land that encourages quiet discovery.
Two distinct pool experiences await: the Lakeshore's infinity-edge pool appears to merge seamlessly with the lake beyond, while the island's open-air pool, edged with private cabanas, offers a peaceful retreat beneath open skies.
With ten distinctive dining and bar experiences – six on the island and four on the lakeshore – every culinary moment is crafted to delight. Celebrations take centre stage across six beautifully curated venues, including an intimate island temple.
Whether through the gracious service of the legendary Raffles Butler, moments of play at the tennis court or children's area, or quiet reflection in nature, Raffles Udaipur offers an atmosphere of ease, connection, and quiet joy.
About Raffles
Founded in Singapore in 1887, Raffles Hotels, Resorts and Residences are places where ideas are born, history is made and stories and legends are created. At each landmark address, distinguished guests and residents will find a world of elegance and enchanted glamour, where Raffles' renowned legacy of gracious service knows no bounds. As the authentic heart of a destination, Raffles champions fine art and design, and fosters culture in all its forms, guiding guests to make discoveries in their own time and way.
Company :-Crosshairs Communication
User :- Kuresha Jain
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment