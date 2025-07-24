Jared Navarre Unleashes“I Am The One,” A Defiant Anthem From The ZILLION Universe

MENAFN - GetNews)



Single drops July 25 on all major platforms

NASHVILLE, TN - July 23, 2025 - Jared Navarre, founder of the immersive music project ZILLION , is set to release his latest single,“ I Am the One ,” on July 25 across Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and other major streaming platforms.

Written and recorded at ZILLION's Nashville headquarters, the track is a bold declaration of power, identity, and redemption. Navarre co-produced the song alongside Matt Good , with additional writing by Andy Sheridan , a multi-instrumentalist behind several number one country hits.

“This isn't just a song. It's the sound of a crown hitting the floor and me picking it up,” says Navarre.“If you've ever been underestimated, this one's for you.”

“ I Am the One ” plays a central role in ZILLION's broader storyline, marking the emergence of“The One,” a key character in the group's mythology. The sound is aggressive and cinematic, designed to make listeners feel invincible. According to Navarre, the final chorus delivers the most powerful moment, with layered vocals and a drop that feels seismic.

A stylized visualizer will accompany the single, showcasing animated elements from the ZILLION narrative world. The release also includes a new line of limited-edition merchandise that reflects the group's gritty, mythic branding.

The track stands on its own as an anthem for personal reclamation, while also deepening ZILLION's evolving creative universe.

Pre-save“I Am the One” now at kom .

For press inquiries, interviews, or early access to the single, contact Gregory Linnelli (...)