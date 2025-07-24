Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Market To Expand Significantly By 2034, States Delveinsight Report Biegene, Famitinib, Tessa Therapeutics, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharma, Novartis, Harbour Biomed

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Companies in the market include - Akeso Tiancheng, Inc, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Akeso, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi, Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, and others.

The Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma market dynamics.

DelveInsight's “Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Market Report



The Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In July 2025, The European Commission has granted approval for tislelizumab-jsgr (Tevimbra) in combination with cisplatin and gemcitabine as a first-line treatment for adults with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) who are not eligible for curative surgery or radiotherapy, as announced in a press release by BeOne Medicines.

In April 2025, The FDA approved a new treatment for adults with non-keratinizing nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC), a rare head and neck cancer. Clinical trials showed that patients receiving the drug, penpulimab, had longer progression-free survival compared to those on standard therapies. Penpulimab is intended for advanced, recurrent, or metastatic NPC and can be used in combination with standard chemotherapy as a first-line option or as a standalone therapy in patients previously treated with other regimens.

As per the studies of the National Health Services (NHS), men are affected about 3 times more than women by nasopharyngeal cancer

A higher number of patients diagnosed with Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma are above the age of 65 or older

The global prevalence of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma is 1.2 persons among 100,000 people

In the United States, the incidence of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma is 7 cases diagnosed per 1 million people annually

Key Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Companies: Akeso Tiancheng, Inc, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Akeso, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi, Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, and others

Key Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Therapies: AK105, TQB2618, Gemcitabine, Zometa (zoledronic acid), SHR-1210, QL1706, Penpulimab, Nivolumab, Docetaxel, Sintilimab, Pemetrexed (Alimta), and others The Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma epidemiology based on gender analyzed that the prevalence of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma is commonly more in males than females

Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Overview

Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma (NPC) is a rare type of head and neck cancer that originates in the nasopharynx, the upper part of the throat located behind the nose. NPC is strongly associated with Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) infection and is more common in Southeast Asia, North Africa, and Southern China. Risk factors include genetics, certain diets (like salted fish), and environmental exposures. Symptoms may include a lump in the neck, nasal congestion, hearing loss, or nosebleeds. NPC is often treated with radiation therapy, chemotherapy, or a combination of both, especially in advanced stages. Early detection improves outcomes.

Request a sample for the Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Market Report:

Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma

Prevalent Cases of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma epidemiology trends @ Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Epidemiological Insights

Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Market

The dynamics of the Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies such as Gemcitabine, Cisplatin, and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Therapies and Key Companies



AK105: Akeso Tiancheng, Inc

TQB2618: Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical

Gemcitabine: Hoffmann-La Roche

Zometa (zoledronic acid): Novartis

SHR-1210: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine

QL1706: Qilu Pharmaceutical

Penpulimab: Akeso

Nivolumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Docetaxel: Sanofi

Sintilimab: Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. Pemetrexed (Alimta): Eli Lilly and Company

To know more about Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma treatment, visit @ Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Medications

Scope of the Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Companies: Akeso Tiancheng, Inc, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Akeso, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi, Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, and others

Key Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Therapies: AK105, TQB2618, Gemcitabine, Zometa (zoledronic acid), SHR-1210, QL1706, Penpulimab, Nivolumab, Docetaxel, Sintilimab, Pemetrexed (Alimta), and others

Therapeutic Assessment: Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma current marketed and Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma emerging therapies

Migraine Market Dynamics: Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma market drivers and barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma market share @ Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma market forecast

Table of Contents

1. Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma

3. SWOT analysis of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma

4. Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Disease Background and Overview

7. Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma

9. Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Unmet Needs

11. Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Emerging Therapies

12. Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Market drivers

16. Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Market barriers

17. Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Appendix

18. Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.